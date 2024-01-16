The USC Trojans women’s basketball star Juju Watkins got some praise from the school’s football quarterback, Caleb Williams. Williams took to Instagram to share a post about Watkins’ exploits against the UCLA Bruins as the Trojans registered another win.

The Trojans women’s basketball team avenged their earlier loss to the Bruins and gave their opponents no chance. The star of the show was definitely Watkins, who scored a major chunk of her team’s points.

Here is how Williams praised the Watkins after another 30-point game.

“Come on yalll,” Williams wrote in an Instagram story.

Watkins has been a standout performer for the Trojans on the basketball court this season. According to ESPN, she has averaged a whopping 26.5 points per game, the second-best of all players this season. The guard averages 7.5 rebounds per game and 3.9 assists per game.

Juju Watkins scored 30+ points for the 6th time

Juju Watkins has dropped 30+ points in six games this season. The win against the Bruins was yet another day when it became a reality. She scored 32 points for her team as they ran 73-65 winners.

The Trojans are now 14-1 overall and 4-1 in the Pac-12. Their only loss of the season came against the Bruins themselves on New Year’s Eve (71-64). In that game, Watkins scored 27 points.

The guard is still just a freshman with a long career ahead of her. But the way she has started it has certainly brought in some eyeballs. It remains to be seen if she can continue through the remainder of the season with the same intensity. And if she does, the Trojans could become a dark horse contender for the national title.

