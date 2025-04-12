New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan has urged the New Orleans Pelicans to get Duke star Cooper Flagg. The Pelicans have struggled this season, sitting 14th in the NBA Western Conference with a 21-60 record. They have been hit with a lot of injuries this season, but Jordan believes Flagg would do them a lot of good.

The American football player asked the New Orleans Pelicans to get Flagg, tweeting:

“Tuned into Pelicans ... we deserve Cooper Flagg plz"

The post has gathered over 20k impressions and 490 likes.

The Pelicans have struggled on both ends of the court this season. Their best players Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray have spent a significant part of the campaign sidelined with injuries. But they are too reliant on Williaamson. It's not as if they win all their games when the big man plays, but they tend to be worse when he's unavailable.

However, with the NBA Draft drawing near, the Pelicans have a chance to restrategize and get in a new talent. Projected No. 1 pick Flagg, could be their guy. The Duke freshman led his team last season with 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, helping the Duke Blue Devils reach the final four of the NCAA Tournament.

Flagg offers a lot in both defense and offense and has an impressive basketball IQ.

What is the situation with Cooper Flagg in the NBA Draft?

Cooper Flagg is eligible for the NBA Draft but could still return to College basketball with the Duke Blue Devils if he wants to. The 18-year-old shooting guard revealed how he loves life at Duke due to the connections he has built with his teammates.

“It was an incredible year and an incredible journey with a lot of great, great people. I made a lot of really good relationships that I’ll have for the rest of my life,” Flagg said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

So, it appears that he's in no hurry to leave Duke yet, but the NBA money and the potential sponsorships he could get could tempt him.

In fact, if Flagg becomes the No. 1 pick, he could make up to $12 million as a rookie, $7 million more than what he stands to earn if he chooses to remain with Duke basketball.

Flagg is expected to make a decision by May 29. And, of course, many hoops fans will be waiting to see what he decides.

