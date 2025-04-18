Cameron Boozer claims Anthony Davis is “one of the most versatile players” in the NBA

Duke Blue Devils signee Cameron Boozer is a big fan of Anthony Davis' game. The son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer talked about the Dallas Mavericks stalwart on the NBA x Nike Air Time show on YouTube, which was released on Thursday.

In the video, Boozer explained why the 2020 NBA champion was his favorite player.

"I think just, what he does on the court, defend, he can shoot, he can take it off the dribble, he can post up, I think he's one of the most versatile players in the NBA; and I just love that about his game," Boozer said. (9:20)

Alongside host and Team USA basketball AmeriCup Qualifying coach Stephen Silas, Boozer was watching highlights of Davis' deep bag, including his spin move off the low post during a game against the Utah Jazz, which he says he has incorporated into his own game.

"They set an inverted ball screen for him, they got a mismatch. He's just attacking the empty side and using his size, spinning, protecting the ball. That's a move that I like a lot as well. Just finishes super strong, super powerful, just an elite move," Boozer shared. (10:00)

Boozer is joining the Jon Scheyer-coached Blue Devils in the 2025-2026 season for his freshman campaign. Duke finished with an overall record of 35-4 and 19-1 during this year's ACC play in the 2024-2025 season and made it all the way to the Final Four.

Cameron Boozer names his father, Carlos, as his favorite Team USA player of all time

Before playing in the 2025 Nike Hoops Summit game, which is a showcase of some of the best young players in the world, Cameron Boozer was asked who his favorite player ever from Team USA's history was.

He then admitted that his favorite is his father, Carlos, explaining that the travel opportunities the 43-year-old got as the reason why.

"I'll say my dad. Basketball takes you to a lot of places in life, and you got to be grateful for it. When you have a chance to play with USA and you get to travel all around the world and see all these places, it's amazing. So, that's the main thing he's told me about playing with USA," the younger Boozer explained. (0:31)

Carlos Boozer was a part of the 2008 "Redeem Team" that won Team USA the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics for men's basketball.

Anthony Davis has also suited up for the country and has won two gold medals, including one in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

