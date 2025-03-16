Carlos Boozer drops 2-word reaction as Duke clinches ACC Tournament triumph without Cooper Flagg

The Duke Blue Devils proved they're much more than a one-man show.

Ad

Cooper Flagg sustained an ankle injury in the win over Georgia Tech. He left the game and couldn't suit up to face either UNC or Louisville in the final stages of the ACC Tournament.

Even so, Jon Scheyer's team managed to take care of business and win all those games en route to yet another conference pennant.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Notably, the women's team also did their job, with the Blue Devils being crowned as the undisputed kings and queens of the Atlantic Coast Conference. With that in mind, former Duke star Carlos Boozer took to IG to shout out his alma mater. On Sunday, he reshared the Duke boys and girls teams' pictures by The Duke Nation on his story and wrote:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Clean sweep."

Via Carlos Boozer's IG

Duke now enters the NCAA Tournament as the odds-on favorite to win the national championship, although Flagg's availability might make or break their chances.

Ad

Flagg is projected to be the first-overall pick in the NBA draft, so he might opt to sit out and avoid further injury.

The Boozer twins will follow family tradition at Duke

Carlos Boozer's ties with Duke will only grow stronger next season. His sons, Cayden and Cameron, will suit up for the Blue Devils after committing to Duke over Miami:

"I'm proud of them. They've worked their butts off for this moment," Boozer said to ESPN. "Really excited that they took their time. Decided to play together in college, which is amazing. They both complement each other so well.

Ad

They made the best decision for them. Me and Mom couldn't be any prouder. It's going to be a fun journey."

Cayden and Cameron Boozer are five-star recruits and could be in line to go No. 1 and No. 2 once they become eligible for the NBA draft, or at least be in the top five.

Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9 power forward, turned heads during his high school days, even ranking ahead of Cooper Flagg in 2023 before Flagg left for college.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cayden Boozer is a 6-foot-5 point guard who's currently projected as a top-20 selection in the ESPN 100, but some scouts believe his draft stock is going to go significantly up once he arrives in Durham.

Carlos Boozer spent three years at Duke before entering the NBA as a second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2002.

He played in the NBA for 13 years, with stints with the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers, before taking his talents overseas to play for the Guangdong Tigers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback