Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yve Cao, gushes over Duke freshman following ESPYs award win

Duke freshman Cameron Boozer received a heartfelt congratulations from his girlfriend, Yve Cao, following his Gatorade award win at the ESPYs. On Wednesday, Boozer, who played high school basketball at Christopher Columbus in Miami, was named the 2024-25 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Ad

Cao, a cheerleader at the University of Miami, did not see her partner win the award in person, but she watched it on TV at home. She posted a photo of Boozer holding the award on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

"I AM SO FREAKING PROUD OF YOU!" Cao wrote on the story.

Screenshot of Yva Cao's Instagram story (Credits: @yvacao)

Cameron Boozer and Yve Lauren Cao have been dating since September 2023. The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary last fall by posting pictures of each other on their Instagram.

Ad

Trending

Boozer, a 6-foot-9 forward, posted 22.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game during his senior year and also had a weighted GPA of 4.88, earning him the prestigious honor.

CeCe, Cameron's mother, attended the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles with him and shared photos of her son on her Instagram story.

CeCe's Instagram story (@3amigosmom/IG)

ALSO READ: Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe react as son Cameron Boozer gets featured in Gatorade POY photo-op

Ad

Cameron Boozer celebrates Gatorade honor while previewing his future at Duke University

247 Sports ranks Cameron Boozer as the No. 3 player in the country. After being conferred with the Gatorade Player of the Year Award, Boozer spoke to Sports Illustrated, sharing his reaction to the honor by terming it as "surreal" and "a huge thing."

The Utah native also previewed what he is most looking forward to when the season tips off in Durham.

Ad

"The big-time matchups and the atmosphere, you know, the Cameron Crazies," Boozer said. "Going to road games and fans heckling you and stuff, I think that's going to be super exciting."

Boozer is part of a five-player recruiting class ranked No. 1 in the country, which includes his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, as well as another five-star forward, Nikolas Khamenia.

Boozer will also be playing alongside returnees Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster and Maliq Brown. The Blue Devils reached the Final Four last season and are expected to be a contender once again next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here