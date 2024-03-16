Stanford forward, Cameron Brink, announced her intention for the 2024 WNBA draft. The news was met with a lot of excitement from fans and her godbrother, NBA icon Steph Curry.

As the 22-year-old prepares for the NCAA tournament, college football fans are waiting to see which WNBA team decides to pick her. Brink was named the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year this month and also won her third consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award. After she declared for the draft, the $160 million worth Steph Curry (per Celebrity Net Worth) dedicated a sweet message to her.

When Cameron Brink exclusively talked to People magazine about her WNBA draft announcement, she said that she was elated after receiving Curry's hilarious video.

"Steph made this funny video, which I'm laughing about because my parents showed me before they put it on ESPN, and he like, 'League her.' He always says that, which I think is funny."

Steph's brother, Seth Curry, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, also sent Brink a video, which she found "funny."

"He's so funny because he's like the shyest, most soft-spoken person I know...They're both huge role models for me, so their support means the world."

Cameron Brink is predicted to be a top-three pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. The support of her godbrothers and family members will help her transition into a professional hooper.

Cameron Brink joined hands with a dating app

Before declaring for the draft, Brink announced her collaboration with the $1.73 billion-worth women-first dating app, Bumble. She also promoted women in sports, while sharing that she made meaningful connections with other women by joining a sorority.

She told People:

"I never thought I would, but I joined a sorority here at Stanford. I'm a Theta and I've actually loved it so much."

As Brink prepares for March Madness, she hopes to see the growth of women's sports, especially women in college basketball.

