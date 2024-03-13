Cameron Brink makes bold NIL move as Stanford star announces partnership with $1.73 billion worth Bumble

Stanford star forward Cameron Brink, who is known for her powerful gameplay on the court, forged a deal with Bumble, a dating and networking application with an enterprise valuation of $1.73 billion (per Yahoo Finance).

Bumble allows its users to not only find a dating partner but also to make new connections with business professionals. And if one wants to make a friend, then its Bumble BFF setting makes it easy for people to expand their social circle and create meaningful friendships.

Brink partnered with this application to help her audience find their next best connection.

She wrote on Instagram:

"Proud to be part of @Bumble’s Class of 2024 as a game-changing athlete. Together, we’re going to champion the power of women and put even more of a spotlight on women in sport. Watch this space✨🏀"

Another unique feature of Bumble is that it allows women to make the first move and aims to empower women.

Brink, the three-time Pac-12 champion at Stanford has been an active student-athlete who promotes the representation of women in sports. Brink recently declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, and she quickly received a shoutout from her godbrother, NBA star Steph Curry.

"Hey Cam, just want to say congratulations," Curry said (via espnW on X). "Huge huge announcement, huge milestone, huge accomplishment. Prepare youself for the WNBA draft."

Cameron Brink shared a love-filled post for her boyfriend

Although she's now partnering with a dating and networking app, the godsister of Steph Curry already has a beau for whom she penned a lovely note on their third anniversary.

Cameron Brink wrote:

"3 years with you. Plus qu'hier, moins que demain 💌"

The French phrase translates to: "Less than yesterday, more than tomorrow."

Brink and Ben Felter started dating in March 2021. Felter got into Stanford through an athletic scholarship and has been a part of Stanford's rowing team as a starboard. The two regularly post their romantic pictures on social media.

Felter presently works as a portfolio analyst at the Defense Innovation Unit. A major in computer science, he was also an intern at Kaladin, a fintech startup. Before working at Kaladin, he worked as a program manager at Riverside Research.