Can Colorado make March Madness 2024? Breaking down Buffaloes' NCAA Tournament odds

The Colorado Buffaloes are jocking for position in the Pac-12 Tournament with only three games left in the regular season. This team is fourth in the conference but also must be wary of falling if not careful.

Colorado (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12) hosts Stanford (12-16, 7-11) on Sunday and then visits Oregon (19-10, 11-7) on Thursday and Oregon State (12-17, 4-14) on Saturday. Oregon holds a half-game lead on CU before the Buffaloes played on Sunday night.

Let's explore the chances of the Colorado Buffaloes going all the way into March Madness.

Colorado Buffaloes' schedule

Entering Sunday night, the Colorado Buffaloes have three games left. The first of those is against the Stanford Cardinal, a game which they are expected to win.

The next game would be tricky as they go on the road to battle the Oregon Ducks. This matchup is going to be critical for positioning.

The last game of the season will be against the Oregon State Beavers, who are at the bottom of the Pac-12. This should be an easy win for the Buffaloes.

Colorado Buffaloes: Road to win the Pac-12 and March Madness 2024

With CU's schedule, it should be a favorite to finish in the top four of the Big 12. The big question is if the Buffaloes could get through the No. 19 Washington State Cougars (23-7, 14-5) or No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (23-6, 14-4).

Nonetheless, the Buffaloes have already exceeded expectations owning a better record over the UCLA Bruins (14-15, 9-9) as they own lower Pac-12 championship odds at +5000.

Pulling off an upset over the Arizona Wildcats and Washington State Cougars will be tough as both are heavily favored to meet in the Pac-12 final. CU may need some luck getting through one of the two teams to get into March Madness.

Colorado Buffaloes facts and stats

The Colorado Buffaloes head to the tail end of the season holding the 33rd spot in scoring, averaging 80.9 points per game, yet defensively ranks 199th, conceding 72.6 ppg.

They excel in 3-point shooting, boasting a 39.5% accuracy, sixth in the nation, although they make 6.8 per game, ranking 239th. In Pac-12 play, their offensive output dips to 77.5 ppg, while defensively they yield 74.9 ppg, higher than their season average.

KJ Simpson leads CU in points (19.8) and assists (4.7) per game, while Eddie Lampkin Jr. dominates the boards with 7.0 rebounds alongside 10.0 ppg.