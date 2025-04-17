"Can get a bucket when he needs": BYU's latest signing Robert Wright gets a stamp of approval from $3.8M NIL-valued AJ Dybantsa

The BYU Cougars are looking scary next season with the addition of Baylor Bears transfer Robert Wright III and AJ Dybantsa already in the mix. Dybantsa, ESPN’s No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, has nothing but praise for Wright and what he brings to the table for the Cougars.

Speaking with SportsCenter Next on Wednesday, Dybantsa, whose NIL valuation stands at $3.8 million, per On3, gave his thoughts on Wright.

"Pure point guard. He's a winner," Dybantsa said. "He can get a bucket when he needs to, so it's a great pick up for us."

Robert Wright, the top point guard recruit in the country from the 2024 class, entered the transfer portal after just one season with Baylor. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game as a freshman for the Bears, who went 20-15 overall and lost to Duke in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

On April 10, On3's Joe Tipton reported on X/Twitter that Wright committed to Kevin Young's BYU program. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-1 guard is expected to fill the void left by Egor Demin, a five-star recruit, who is testing the NBA draft waters. With Wright, the Cougars' lineup should be dangerous on both ends.

BYU coach Kevin Young shares his excitement about Robert Wright joining his team

Since his arrival as BYU's coach last offseason, Kevin Young has brought several high-profile additions to Provo. He signed Demin and Kanon Catchings out of high school last season.

This offseason, Young brought in a top recruit, AJ Dybantsa, and added Robert Wright through the transfer portal.

"We are excited to welcome Rob and his entire family to BYU," Young said via KSL Sports. "He comes from a great family, and we are thrilled to have them all join Cougar Nation.

"Rob is one of the most dynamic guards in the country with his combination of speed and quickness. He is the ultimate floor general and makes everyone around him better. We look forward to getting Rob on campus and getting to work," he added.

The duo of Robert Wright and AJ Dybantsa has the potential to wreak havoc in the Big 12. The Cougars finished tied for third place in the league standings this season. They went 26-10 overall, reaching the Sweet 16 of March Madness before losing to Alabama.

