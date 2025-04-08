"Can't wait to see my mama. Mama i love you girl": Walter Clayton Jr's special message for his mother after winning NCAA championship

Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. shared a special message for his mother, Cherie Quarg, after winning the NCAA national championship on Monday. Clayton, a junior, conveyed his deep love and appreciation for her in a heartfelt statement following his team's 65-63 victory over Houston.
"I can't wait to see my mama," Clayton said to a reporter after the game, via an Instagram post by ESPNW. "Mama I love you girl."
The Florida native had a crucial performance in the championship game against Houston on Monday, chipping in 11 points, along with five rebounds and seven assists.
However, he had a difficult first half, going 0-for-4 from the field. He was the only Florida starter to not score during the first 20 minutes.
Despite his struggles, Walter Clayton Jr. found his rhythm after the break to help the Gators seal the 65-63 victory — their third NCAA title in program history.
His contribution in March Madness was huge, as he averaged 22.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 3.3 apg and was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.
