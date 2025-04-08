  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Can't wait to see my mama. Mama i love you girl": Walter Clayton Jr's special message for his mother after winning NCAA championship

"Can't wait to see my mama. Mama i love you girl": Walter Clayton Jr's special message for his mother after winning NCAA championship

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Apr 08, 2025 04:14 GMT
Florida v Houston - Source: Getty
Walter Clayton Jr celebrates winning the national championship - Source: Getty

Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. shared a special message for his mother, Cherie Quarg, after winning the NCAA national championship on Monday. Clayton, a junior, conveyed his deep love and appreciation for her in a heartfelt statement following his team's 65-63 victory over Houston.

Ad
"I can't wait to see my mama," Clayton said to a reporter after the game, via an Instagram post by ESPNW. "Mama I love you girl."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Florida native had a crucial performance in the championship game against Houston on Monday, chipping in 11 points, along with five rebounds and seven assists.

However, he had a difficult first half, going 0-for-4 from the field. He was the only Florida starter to not score during the first 20 minutes.

Despite his struggles, Walter Clayton Jr. found his rhythm after the break to help the Gators seal the 65-63 victory — their third NCAA title in program history.

His contribution in March Madness was huge, as he averaged 22.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 3.3 apg and was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी