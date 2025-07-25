"Can't wait to watch Dan Hurley soft a** b**ch to refs": Michigan fans react as Tom Izzo's team set to battle UConn in home and home games

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies and Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans are set to take part in a home-and-home exhibition series scheduled for the next two seasons. The first game is set for Oct. 28 this year in Connecticut, with the Huskies returning the favor next year in East Lansing.&quot;Taking on the Huskies in Exhibition action this fall 🗓️,&quot; Michigan State's X account tweeted on Thursday.The announcement saw fans storm social media, with most looking forward to the highly anticipated matchup between the two college juggernauts. Here's a look at some of the reactions.&quot;Tom Izzo may be the best scheduler in all of college sports,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Can’t wait to watch Dan Hurley soft a** b**ch to refs all day in an exhibition game,&quot; another said.&quot;Something tells me this is going to feel like a little more than an Exhibition 😂,&quot; a fan opined.A few more fans shared their approval of this big-time matchup.&quot;Love this trend of playing real teams in preseason,&quot; one user tweeted.&quot;Should give the Spartans a strong measuring stick for the upcoming season in a big time road setting,&quot; another added.&quot;It’s almost better these are exhibition cause it will only be funnier how p*ssed both Izzo/Hurley get at their players during it,&quot; one more chimed in.Tom Izzo and Dan Hurley have crossed paths just once on the courtMichigan State playing UConn is a rare occurrence — the two teams have faced off only eight times, with just one of those games taking place during Dan Hurley's era at UConn.The series is tied at 4-4, with Tom Izzo's Spartans last locking horns with the Huskies on Thanksgiving night in the 2021 semifinal of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Michigan State secured a narrow 64-60 victory in that game.Four out of the prior seven encounters between the two teams occurred during the Jim Calhoun era. They played their first game in Dec. 1999, which UConn won 82-68 in Storrs. Kevin Ollie's Huskies played three times against Izzo's Spartans, winning two and losing one.However, the upcoming two-game series, though exciting, will not count towards the overall series record.READ MORE: Tom Izzo makes feelings very clear amid March Madness expansion buzz