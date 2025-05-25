When Jim Calhoun brushed off Geno Auriemma for Coach K, Roy Williams as his "competition"

Former UConn Huskies coach Jim Calhoun is a legendary figure in Storrs after a 26-year career during which he won three national titles before retiring temporarily in 2012. Calhoun's tenure coincided with that of women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma, who won his twelfth national title in charge of the team in April after being appointed in 1985.

Despite their shared success, Calhoun and Auriemma did not always get along, by their own admissions. During a 2012 interview with "The Vault," Calhoun revealed how the relationship between himself and Auriemma deteriorated:

"Geno and I got along the first three or four years we got here," Jim Calhoun said. "Then I found out that his kids were in Little League and my kids were in college. And that starts separating you to some degree. Secondly, his lifestyle. He would maybe go over to the local hotel or bar with his guys like many other coaches do.

"I don't. I go out with friends or family, so we're different in that regard. And then there was a particular point where a couple of things were said that shouldn't have been by both parties. So it had nothing to do with basketball. I think he's a good father. I think he's a terrific coach for women."

Jim Calhoun further rubbished comparisons between himself and Auriemma, instead highlighting Duke Blue Devils legend Mike Krzyzewski as his peer among others.

"My competition is Mike [Krzyzewski], my competition is Roy [Williams], Jimmy [Boeheim]. Geno's probably going to end up as the greatest women's basketball coach," Calhoun said. "That's not really in my realm, world or field."

Jim Calhoun called a "True rival" by legendary coach

Over the years, Jim Calhoun forged several rivalries with college football coaches. One of the longest-lasting rivalries of Calhoun's career was with St. John's Red Storm coach Rick Pitino.

Pitino was the coach of the Boston University Terriers (1978 - 1983) and the Providence Friars (1985-1987), while Calhoun coached the Northeastern Huskies (1972-1986) in the Big East. There, they regularly clashed, and during the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Pitino revealed that his only "true rival" in his career had been Calhoun.

"There's only one coach I considered a rival in my whole career. Only one I had a strong rivalry with and today I respect him as much as anybody in the game, and that was Jim Calhoun,” Pitino said.

“We hated each other at BU and Northeastern, hated each other. And there were 300 people in each arena. He goes on to coach at Connecticut, I go on to coach at Providence and we hated each other there, as well."

After leaving Louisville, Rick Pitino's elite coaching career seemed to be over, but he made a return with the Iona St. Gaels before leading the St. John's Red Storm back to the big time. Jim Calhoun retired as coach of the UConn Huskies in 2012 before returning as coach of the St. Joseph's Hawks in 2018 and retiring for good in 2021.

