"Cannot imagine choosing to live in Iowa" "All this to miss the tourney": Fans react as 2025 commit Trey Thompson snubs UConn, Purdue for Hawkeyes

Trey Thompson, a four-star forward from Greeneville, Tennessee, pledged allegiance to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. He reclassified to the 2025 class and will join the team this fall instead of waiting an extra year.

On3's Joe Tipton broke the news of Thompson's commitment on X (formerly Twitter), writing that the 6-foot-8 star picked Iowa over Purdue, UConn, Kansas, Tennessee, Clemson and Indiana.

The post has garnered almost 200,000 views and over 200 reposts. Trey Thompson's decision to join Ben McCollum's Hawkeyes has drawn mixed reactions from fans.

"Great. Iowa got their next foul merchant," one fan wrote.

"Cannot imagine choosing to live in Iowa," a user said.

"Great decision young man you did not want Purdue," another added.

"All this to miss the tourney again🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," one comment read.

"Second quality get from that team. Sadly they don’t get past the second round with the backfill of Drake players," a fan wrote.

"Now that makes sense. That’s the only reason he’s in Iowa City," one more chimed in.

Thompson visited Iowa in June and will now join coach McCollum's first recruiting class, including Trevin Jirak and Tate Sage.

Trey Thompson explains his decision to commit to Iowa

Following the departure of Fran McCaffery this offseason, the Iowa Hawkeyes are ushering in a new era under Ben McCollum. He previously spent 15 seasons at Northwest Missouri State before coaching Drake last season and he's now bringing his talents to Iowa.

McCollum added nine players via the transfer portal, including six former Drake players. He also landed three freshmen commits, one of whom is Trey Thompson.

Thompson spoke with Rivals about why he chose the Hawkeyes over other schools.

"I chose Iowa because there was a need for me now. I wanted a significant role and I wanted to get better this year," he said. "They gave me both of those, so I decided to say yes. I wanted to reclass up to get better this year. I want to be the best basketball player I can possibly be and going to coach McCollum and doing this now is the best way for that."

Thompson will join Iowa, which is coming off a 17-16 season. They have not reached the Sweet 16 since 1999, something Thompson hopes to change.

