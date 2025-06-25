“Cannot wait to see you in the NBA”: College hoops fans excited as Cooper Flagg gets tribute from $6.5 billion company one day before NBA draft

Cooper Flagg is just one day away from fulfilling his dream of joining the NBA. Sneaker and apparel brand New Balance made sure it was a memorable experience for the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, declaring Flagg Day in New York City on Tuesday.

New Balance, valued at $6.5 billion according to Forbes, posted a video on Instagram of Flagg hanging out in Times Square ahead of his big day. The former Duke Blue Devils star spent some time with Mike Kaufman and shared his feelings heading into draft night.

“Like you say, dreams come true,” Flagg said. “I’ve been saying like you can only do this one time, you can only have one draft. Just try to enjoy every single moment.”

Kaufman then asked Flagg how he stays locked in and focused with all the noise and distractions surrounding him.

"Staying humble. Take everything day by day. Using my family, my brothers and my closest friends. Keeping my circle tight."

Kaufman followed up that answer by asking Flagg what he hopes to inspire the next generation of hoopers.

“I think the message and something I have always tried to play for and kind of live is keep believing in yourself," Flagg shared. "You made these sacrifices that you can accomplish anything that you want.”

Fans commented on the Instagram post, which received more than 2,100 likes.

Fans reacted on Instagram to New Balance's tribute to Flagg ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. Source: Instagram/@newbalancebasketball

"Let's go Coop so proud of you I cannot wait to see you in the NBA," one fan wrote.

"Welcome to Dallas!" another fan commented.

"Flagggg day babbby," one fan shared.

"Oh yeah," another fan posted with a fire emoji.

"New England & especially Maine is soooo proud," one fan replied.

"FLAGGGGGG," another fan wrote.

Revisiting Cooper Flagg's college stats ahead of the 2025 NBA draft

Barring any surprise, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Proving he is a generational talent during his freshman season with Duke, he put up impressive numbers with the Blue Devils.

Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Photo: Imagn

Flagg led Jon Scheyer's team in scoring, rebounding and assists, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 boards and 4.2 dimes in the 2024-25 season. He was also a menace on the defensive end, averaging 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals to lead all Duke players.

