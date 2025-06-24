"He's a freak of nature" - Ex-NBA champ claims Cooper Flagg has same ceiling as LeBron James with one big 'if'

Boston Celtics cult hero Brian Scalabrine shared his evaluation of the projected No.1 pick Cooper Flagg on Tuesday comparing his potential to that of LeBron James.

Scalabrine, who observed the growth of Flagg while training him since his early teens, believes that he has the same mentality and skills as a young LeBron. With such assets at his disposal, he believes that the Maine native could one day reach the Lakers star's level if he has James' vaunted longevity.

After leading Duke to the NCAA final four and having a trailblazing last season, Flagg has reportedly sealed a spot on the Dallas Mavericks. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Scalabrine spoke of his future:



“He's a freak of nature defensively. LeBron can run point, he can run point. Six-foot-eight point guard (Flagg). Six-foot-eight point guard (James). He trends like that more than a shooting guard or a [Kawhi] Leonard or anything like that.” - Brian Scalabrine on Cooper Flagg's projection

Scalabrine picked up on James’ thriving career at 40 and pointed out that, irrespective of their similarities, Flagg still needs some time to show that he deserves the comparison.

“He's [Flagg] a good athlete he's a great athlete [James]. LeBron is a super athlete. But they process the same. I know it's unfair, but I'll eventually be right. People will know, like, three years from now, they'll be like, hey, yeah, Scal asaid it. If he has the same longevity, that's [amazing], I'm just giving a comparison of what he could be,” opined Scalabrine.

LeBron James on what’s in store for Cooper Flagg with the Mavericks

LeBron James also weighed in on Cooper Flagg's potential in the NBA, discussing how he might fit in with the Mavericks on his Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash.

James claimed that the 18-year-old would have a golden opportunity to play and learn alongside Hall of Famers, like- Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving, a stark contrast from LeBron's rookie year in Cleveland.

Praising the skills Flagg showed during their last meeting during the Team USA selections ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, he said:

"You know, these guys are like they're going to give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be, and I think that's going to be an incredible thing for him to have." - LeBron James on Cooper Flagg's rookie season

The Mavericks are projected to capture Flagg with the first pick of the NBA Draft at the Barclays Centre on Thursday, June 28.

