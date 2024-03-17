“CANT WAIT TO HOOP IN THESE” - $2M NIL-valued Cavinder Twins flaunts latest collection of stunning Under Armour basketball shoes

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, collectively known as the Cavinder Twins, don't back away from showing off their USP (being twins) on social media. Boasting a large following of 323K on Instagram, the duo share day-to-day updates with their fans.

On Friday, the sisters posted a photo of their new teal-colored Under Armour shoes on their Instagram profile while captioning it:

"CANT WAIT TO HOOP IN THESE."

"new new 🩵🩵."

Screenshot via Instagram

Haley Cavinder even took to her personal Instagram account and posted a clip featuring a 3-pointer while donning the Under Armour kicks. The 23-year-old TCU commit captioned the post:

"Best way to start my friday @underarmour & @uabasketball 🏄🏼‍♀️"

Also read: College hoops world roasts Cavinder Twins as the duo gets invited to Congress to talk about NIL: "You rich for no reason shut up"

Cavinder Twins pose with Nick Saban amid NCAA dig

Haley and Hanna Cavinder seized the moment with former Alabama coach Nick Saban during their Capitol Hill visit on Tuesday. Saban, alongside Senator Ted Cruz and Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, was at the roundtable discussion to voice concerns about the commercialization of collegiate sports.

The duo shared a snapshot with the former Alabama coach on Instagram.

“A dream day in Washington, D.C. today! Beyond grateful for this opportunity to further NIL,” the twins wrote in the caption of their photo with Saban.

Despite past NCAA scrutiny, their combined name, image and likeness valuation of $2 million (as per On3) reflects their influence in collegiate sports.

The twins faced an NCAA inquiry in 2022, which has since been resolved. In a subtle dig at the regulatory body, Hanna Cavinder highlighted the irony of their journey, from facing false accusations to being invited to Congress to discuss NIL rights.

The roundtable meeting discussed the urgency of establishing concrete NIL rights for student-athletes.

Also read: $2 million NIL-valued Cavinder Twins make bold business moves with "fit girl summer" workout programs: WATCH