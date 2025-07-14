"[Carmelo Anthony] please step in" "LaLa not gone like this": Fans react as Kiyan Anthony stars in GRWM video with social media influencer 

Syracuse Orange's upcoming freshman, Kiyan Anthony, was featured in an Instagram video with Angel Bradley, a social media influencer and content creator. On Sunday, Bradley shared a "Get Ready With Me" video where she talks about her outfit and glam before heading to Anthony’s workout.

Ad

In the video, Anthony made a brief appearance at first before Bradley took over. She began by addressing people's remarks about her fashion sense, saying she doesn't know how to dress. She acknowledged the criticism, explaining that she is not a stylist and does not have designer clothes, but she makes the most of what she has.

Ad

Trending

Fans flooded the comments section sharing mixed reactions to the rumored couple's video.

"(Carmelo Anthony) please step in bro😂😂😂," one user wrote tagging Anthony's father, Carmelo.

"She's a WIN champ @kiyananthony," a fan said.

"LALA not gone like this 😂😂," another fan added.

"@lala did you meet this girl yet ? We need your approval first," one comment read.

Ad

"(Kiyan) shouldn’t be in videos with women he needs to focus on basketball," a fan wrote.

"Just adorable love to see people being their age ❤️❤️❤️❤️he made a good choice," one more added.

Screenshot via Instagram (@amb.byrd/IG)

According to The Shade Room Teens, Kiyan Anthony and Angel Bradley sparked dating rumors earlier this month when Bradley posted an Instagram story on July 4 that showed the two spending the holiday together.

Ad

Kiyan Anthony preparing his body for faster and more physical competition ahead

The major difference between high school and college basketball is the physicality and pace of play. To prepare himself, Kiyan Anthony is working to get in the best shape of his career for his freshman season with Syracuse.

His father, Carmelo Anthony, asked him about his goals for the summer during an episode of "7 PM in Brooklyn" last month.

Ad

"I would say my body. I feel like physicality is definitely at a different level — everybody is one step faster," Anthony said. "You're not going to be able to make the same passes. I've been in the weight room probably like I've been on the court, maybe a little bit more. So I'm just trying to stay in the weight room and get my body right."

Ad

Anthony, a four-star guard and the No. 1 player in New York, committed to Syracuse last November. He will join a revamped Orange roster under Adrian Autry, who added 10 players this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here