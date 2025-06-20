Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La Anthony shares photo dump featuring Met Gala BTS, son Kiyan, and more

La La Anthony, the former wife of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, shared an Instagram photo dump on Thursday, featuring images of Syracuse Orange signee and son Kiyan Anthony, American online streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat and media personality Kim Kardashian.

La La also added an image from her time at the 2025 Met Gala in New York last month. The American TV personality and actress paid tribute to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Anthony followed the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and wore an Archive Off-White by Abloh with her black tailored satin pantsuit dress, combining it with Jimmy Choo pumps.

She also shared a picture of herself at The Edge in New York City and the wholesome Mother's Day gift she received from her son.

"Whole lotta life," Anthony captioned her post.

Kiyan Anthony ranks 33rd in the Class of 2025, No. 11 in the shooting guard position and the No. 1 prospect in New York. He received plenty of offers from top programs, including Florida State, USC, Tennessee, Michigan and Maryland.

He also took official visits to the Seminoles on Oct. 13, Syracuse on Oct. 19, 2023, and to the Trojans on Sept. 26, before deciding to follow in his father's footsteps and join the Orange on Nov. 15.

La La Anthony was excited to see her son start his college career. In an interview with Syracuse.com, the 42-year-old said she would bring her celebrity friends to his games.

"It’s great, we’re just trying to build up the energy and excitement," La La Anthony said. "Trust me, we’ll all be there. We will all be there watching him play. We will all be there supporting for sure."

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard will join four-star small forward Aaron Womack from Dominican High School, power forward Sadiq White from IMG Academy and three-star point guard from NBA Global Academy Luke Fennell next season at Syracuse.

La La Anthony shares a video showing off her billboard in New York

La La Anthony has partnered with several fashion brands. This time, she shared a video of a billboard from Topicals on her Instagram account on Sunday.

"LOVE THIS 🔥 Super hype to see my @topicals billboard in Brooklyn! Thank you Topicals for honoring bold, unapologetic, powerful women everywhere ❤️," she captioned the post.

Anthony also shared some pictures with singer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, in another Instagram carousel.

