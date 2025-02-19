The last few months have been almost perfect for La La Anthony. Her son Kiyan Anthony took his next and perhaps the last step to enter the NBA, she is on to her next project, a TV series inspired by her book, and she was honored during the All-Star Weekend for her social work.

In her latest photo dump on her social media handle, La La posted some of the best moments from her life recently. Among the moments she posted was of her ex-husband Carmelo Anthony posing with their son Kiyan Anthony. Some of the pictures on Instagram also consisted of candid family moments.

The latest decision by the court, in which Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky was not found guilty, was also a big moment for the Hollywood actress. La La posted a picture of the couple in the photo dump. One of the pictures in the post showed Kiyan posing in front of a Cybertruck.

"dumped 🤍," she captioned the post.

"I wish I had a lock to put": La La Anthony has one wish in front of Golden Gate Bridge in a love-filled post

La La Anthony has been single since her divorce from Carmelo Anthony. It wouldn't be too difficult to find herself a partner, but La La is yet to fall in love again. She has also vowed not to get married again.

However, just like any other human, La La also has moments where she would wish she was also in a romantic love. The ex-wife of the NBA star was honored at the All-Star Weekend for her prison reform work initiative. However, when she was at the Golden Gate Bridge, the absence of love in front of the love lock fence hit La La.

In a post from her outing at the bridge, La La found herself in front of the 'love locks' fence.

"This is the craziest view of the Golden Gate Bridge, and then you come here to the love locks," La La said. "Everybody puts like their names of the person they love. I wish I had a lock to put. So cute. My brother says you are not supposed to touch it."

She also shared a video of a couple sharing a kiss in the background.

"San Francisco 🔐❤️," she wrote in the caption.

La La also shared a wholesome picture with her family.

La La Anthony married Carmelo Anthony in 2010. After years of troubled marriage, the couple filed for divorce in 2021. Kiyan Anthony is the only son that Melo and La La share.

