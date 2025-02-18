Carmelo Anthony's ex LaLa Anthony & others react to Kim Kardashian's $4 billion SKIMS campaign

Kim Kardashian inked a new deal with sneaker giant Nike on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The reality TV star made the announcement on her social media and wrote that the new line would be called NikeSKIMS.

Making the big announcement on her Instagram, Kardashian wrote that the new line of gear from the brand was scheduled to hit the market in the upcoming spring. She added that the SKIMS gear would be designed for performance.

"Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed," Kardashian wrote. "Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform."

Congratulations poured in from everywhere for Kim Kardashian, including her longtime friend La La Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony commented on the post along with a few fire emojis.

"Next level 🔥🔥🔥," La La wrote.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump also commented on the post.

"Yes pls !!! 🔥," Ivanka wrote.

South African actress and rapper Boity Thulo also commented on the post.

"A queen about her bag !!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏," she wrote.

Mexican singer Thalia commented on the post with a series of fire and clapping emojis.

Comments on Kim Kardashian's post

The newest collaboration with Nike is another milestone for Kim Kardashian's body shapewear brand. In October 2023, Kardashian's $4 billion SKIMS brand [according to Forbes] signed a deal with the NBA to become the league's official underwear partner.

La La Anthony sends shoutout to Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe for special Valentine's Day gift

La La Anthony received a special Valentine's Day gift from her friend, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian's sister. The Hollywood actress shared the video of unboxing the gift on her Instagram story on Monday, Feb. 17.

Khloe Kardashian had gifted La La a perfume from her brand XO Khloe, with the brand name engraved on the pink box. When La La opened the box in the video, a perfume bottle was placed inside a heart-shaped box with a glowing light to create a candle-lit vibe.

"Smells sooo good!!!" La La wrote in the caption and tagged Khloe in the post.

[Credit: IG/@lala]

This wasn't the only great surprise La La Anthony received on Valentine's Day this year. She also received a Valentine's Day surprise from her son Kiyan Anthony. Kiyan had surprised his mother by decorating the house with balloons expressing his love for his mother. What could have been a better Valentine's Day gift for La La!

Kiyan's parents, La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were married for 11 years. They got married in 2010 and got divorced in 2021 after years of troubled relationship.

