"Kim K curse coming soon" - NBA fans in frenzy over Kim Kardashian's interest in Luka Doncic after Lakers trade

NBA fans seemingly lost their cool when Kim Kardashian expressed her desire to meet Luka Doncic. Since joining the LA Lakers, Doncic has yet to take the court.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the billionaire reality TV star enquiring about Doncic's availability on her Instagram story.

"Does anyone know when he will be playing? I want to meet him!" Kardashian wrote while reposting a welcome post from the Lakers.

However, Lakers fans immediately took defensive positions against Kardashian.

One fan was already begging higher powers to keep the meeting from happening.

"Dear God, No!!!!!!!!!," the fan hilariously wrote.

Another fan hilariously wrote that the reality TV star was trying to curse the new franchise player.

"Trynna curse my franchise player," the fan wrote.

A fan warned the team to keep the superstar player away from Kim Kardashian.

"@Lakers keep her far away from Luka i’m so serious," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans hilariously wrote that the Kardashian curse was coming for the Doncic.

"The Kardashian curse about the get Luka," a fan wrote.

"Kim K curse coming soon smh," another fan wrote.

"NOOO. Before you curse LUKGOAT and my Lakers," another fan wrote.

However, a fan wanted the Lakers superstar to take the risk and end the Kardashian curse, because only could do so.

"If anyone can beat the curse it’s this man. Just go for it Luka. What can possibly go wrong?" the fan wrote.

Luka Doncic had message for former coach Rick Carlisle before Lakers vs. Pacers game

Rick Carlisle's visiting Indiana Pacers faced the LA Lakers on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. Luka Doncic was ruled out once again with injury concerns, perhaps a great news for his former coach.

During the first quarter, the game commentators made a hilarious revelation about the conversation between Doncic and the Indiana coach.

Apparently, before the game, Doncic met with his former coach and the meet and greet was in their old style. Carlisle greeted the Lakers star wishing him "good luck." However, the Slovenian superstar had a hilarious reply for his former head coach.

"You should be happy I’m not playing today," he said.

Both LeBron James and Luka Doncic didn't play. However, the massively short-handed Lakers registered a big win. Behind Austin Reaves' 45-point game, they defeated the guests by 124-117.

As for Luka Doncic, he is expected to take the court for the first time in Lakers uniform against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Feb. 10.

