Luka Doncic Lakers debut: NBA insider drops major update on LA star’s 1st game post-blockbuster trade

According to the latest report, Luka Doncic's highly-anticipated debut with the LA Lakers will happen on Monday against the Utah Jazz.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Doncic returned to practice this week and is targeting Monday's match against the Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena as his debut.

The five-time NBA All-Star has not played a game since Christmas Day due to a left calf strain. Doncic was acquired via a blockbuster trade that shocked the basketball world last weekend.

"BREAKING: Luka Doncic is targeting Monday against the Jazz make his Lakers debut, per @TheSteinLine."

This is in line with previous reports about Doncic's debut. On Tuesday, ESPN's Marc Spears said that the 25-year-old's first game with the Lakers will be either Monday or Wednesday next week.

The Lakers will have a two-game mini-series with Jazz next week. They will battle in LA on Monday, while Wednesday's game will happen in Salt Lake City.

