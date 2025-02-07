  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Luka Doncic Lakers debut: NBA insider drops major update on LA star’s 1st game post-blockbuster trade

Luka Doncic Lakers debut: NBA insider drops major update on LA star’s 1st game post-blockbuster trade

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 07, 2025 00:18 GMT
Lakers, Clippers, NBA - Source: Getty
Luka Doncic Lakers debut: NBA insider drops major update on LA star’s 1st game post-blockbuster trade (Image Source: Getty)

According to the latest report, Luka Doncic's highly-anticipated debut with the LA Lakers will happen on Monday against the Utah Jazz.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Doncic returned to practice this week and is targeting Monday's match against the Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena as his debut.

The five-time NBA All-Star has not played a game since Christmas Day due to a left calf strain. Doncic was acquired via a blockbuster trade that shocked the basketball world last weekend.

"BREAKING: Luka Doncic is targeting Monday against the Jazz make his Lakers debut, per @TheSteinLine."
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This is in line with previous reports about Doncic's debut. On Tuesday, ESPN's Marc Spears said that the 25-year-old's first game with the Lakers will be either Monday or Wednesday next week.

The Lakers will have a two-game mini-series with Jazz next week. They will battle in LA on Monday, while Wednesday's game will happen in Salt Lake City.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी