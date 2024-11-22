Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony posts 3 words to start his Syracuse journey after commitment day

Kiyan Anthony, a four-star recruit out of Long Island Lutheran High School announced his decision to commit to Syracuse University last week. His father, 10-time All-star Carmelo Anthony also played for the Syracuse Orange and led them to their only NCAA title.

"A new era 🧡🍊," is what Syracuse-commit Kiyan Anthony captioned his Instagram post, which showed the moments he shared with his family and friends after he announced his decision.

New York Knicks legend and Syracuse alum Carmelo Anthony was vocal in the video about how proud and confident he was of his son:

"As a father, this is a special moment. You've (Kiyan's) got a chance to put the school, the community, and New York back to where it's supposed to be." (0:18)

Kiyan's mother, La La Anthony, also shared the sentiment and said,

"Melo and I couldn't be more proud of our son. This is such an amazing, major moment for him."

As he prepares for his first year of college hoops, Anthony spoke about what he was looking to bring to the Syracuse Orange. He said that he was going to Syracuse, to try to win and added that he wanted to be a good teammate.

The video ends with the 6-foot-5 guard stating his main goal in college, alluding to what his father had said,

"To try to bring back what Syracuse basketball is supposed to be like." (1:04)

Kiyan Anthony follows in the footsteps of his father

Carmelo and Kiyan Anthony watching a game together - (Source: Imagn)

Kiyan, 17, will be trying to emulate his father, who had a storied college career. Carmelo Anthony, was a Syracuse standout before becoming a future NBA Hall of Famer.

The forward was a one-and-done star for the Orange, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 boards a night which ultimately led Syracuse to its only NCAA Championship in the 2002-2003 season.

Kiyan Anthony gave out further details when he announced his decision on the his father's "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast.

"Looking at Syracuse and seeing like what could be done over there; if I were to go over there and they already have top people coming in who I'm close with, a young coaching staff that I could connect to, it's close to home and then (in) the ACC, Duke, Carolina, they play all the good schools, I felt all of that played a part as to why I chose Syracuse," the young hooper said.

The four-star HS recruit averaged 10.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game in his junior campaign for Long Island Lutheran High School. He'll now round out his high school days before heading into college hoping to emulate his father's legacy.

