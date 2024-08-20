Carmelo Anthony has been there and done that after leading the Syracuse Orange to the national championship in 2003 before being chosen third overall in that summer's NBA Draft.

By his own admission, he retired from the NBA in 2021 to focus on being a parent. Carmelo has a son, Kiyan Anthony, with his ex-wife, actress and reality television star La La Anthony.

The former Nuggets cornerstone recently attended Team USA's Gold medal game against France at the 2024 Paris Olympics with his talented son. 'Melo' shouted advice at former NBA peers from the front row during their medal-round games.

During an episode of the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, Anthony revealed which moment stood out for him during the Olympics. It involved Kiyan.

"It hit him over there like whoa whoa! I know NBA pops, Denver Nuggets, Knicks, Portland all of those pops but I don't know this one right here though. Now you getting a chance to see what the world thinks of his pops and really feeling it, understanding it like, this is different than the NBA," Carmelo said.

Carmelo Anthony maps Kiyan Anthony's future

Carmelo Anthony has helped his son, Kiyan Anthony, hone his basketball skills. He regularly posts clips of the duo training and coaches his AAU squad, 'Team Melo.'

During an episode of Meet the Afro Ballers, Anthony explained how the careers of Bronny James and Zaire Wade will help his son chart his path.

“Bronny’s situation is totally different than Kiyan Anthony's. Kiyan’s situation is totally different than Zaire,” Carmelo Anthony said. “Zaire had to take a whole another route, which is like, it's astonishing to see the route that he had to take to go to the BAL (Basketball Africa League) in Africa to find his home, right?

“Kiyan Anthony is the one that's sitting back and being able to learn from those two, right? It's like, 'OK, I want to go this route, I want to go that. I don't want to do this, I don't want to do that.'"

Zaire Wade now plays with the Macau Black Stars, although the Salt Lake City Stars drafted him into the G League. Bronny James was drafted No. 55 overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft despite an unproven college basketball career.

According to Carmelo Anthony, the two legacy prospects' career paths could provide a map for his son as he attempts to go pro in the next few years.

