The Cavinder twins Haley and Hanna recently posted on Instagram, showing off their modeling work for GHOST, a sports nutrition brand. They shared three stills from their GHOST commercial, posing with black basketballs that had the brand’s logo on them.

Tracy Beck, mother of Hanna's boyfriend Carson Beck, reposted the picture on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"Love!," followed by a heart emoji.

Tracy Beck's IG story (@tracybeck_28/IG)

Here is the original post:

Trending

The Cavinder twins, senior players for the Miami Hurricanes, filmed the commercial in October. They shared a vlog showing behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot in Miami, Florida.

Tracy Beck has been very supportive of her son's girlfriend, Hanna, often showing love and giving shoutouts to the 5-foot-6 guard.

After Miami's double-digit victory over the Gators on Saturday, Tracy shared a photo of catching the twins' game on the phone:

"Way to go girls! 83-73," Carson's mom wrote.

Expand Tweet

Haley posted 31 points and six rebounds, while Hanna had 12 points and five assists.

Hanna and the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck have been in a relationship since this summer. Besides Carson's mother Tracy, his sister Kylie Beck has also shown support for Hanna on social media several times.

Carson Beck’s mom Tracy calls the Cavinder twins an "inspiration"

According to Miami Hurricanes coach Tricia Cullop, the Cavinder twins are two of the most hardworking female hoopers in college basketball. It is evident in Haley Cavinder's remarkable progress in her fitness over the years.

On Friday, she shared an Instagram post detailing her journey, highlighting how she transformed not just physically but also mentally.

"Looking at old pics, something I’ve learned over the years is that the scale doesn’t tell the full story, the captioned read. "By lifting weights, eating enough protein, and understanding what my body truly needs to thrive, I weigh more now, but look leaner and feel stronger than I ever have."

"When I stopped obsessing over the scale and started focusing on building strength, dialing in nutrition, and how I felt day-to-day, everythingggggg changed."

Carson Beck's mom Tracy appreciated Haley's progress and resilience in the comments.

"You and Hanna are such an inspiration to all! Absolutely beautiful!" Tracy wrote.

Tracy Beck commented on Instagram (@cavindertwins/IG)

Haley averages 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, while Hanna averages 8.5 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds over four games this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here