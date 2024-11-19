WATCH: Miami's Hanna and Haley Cavinder create "double trouble" as Batman and Robin in latest TikTok video

The Miami Hurricane hoopers, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, have made a strong debut in this year's college basketball season. The twins took a break from the hardwood floor because they wanted to venture into the world of social media influencing and work with other brands. But they came back from retirement to play for the Tricia Cullop-led Miami Hurricanes.

After defeating the Florida Gators 83-73 on Saturday to improve to 3-0, Haley and Hanna Cavinder featured in a TikTok video on Sunday. The caption in the video was:

"Your fav batman and robin wbb duo"

And the caption of the post was:

"double trouble 💅"

Trending

The dynamic duo was decked out in Miami gear as they danced inside what looked to be a hotel room. The twins were also dancing to the song "Batman" by the rapper LPB Poody, which helps explain the "Batman and Robin" reference.

Tricia Cullop praises Hanna and Haley Cavinder after Gators win

The Cavinder Twins smoked the Florida Gators when they played against them on Saturday. Haley Cavinder scored 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the game. Hanna, on the other hand, scored 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. They combined for a total of 43 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals.

During the post-game conference, Cullop was asked about Haley's shooting, and she said:

“I just kept telling her, `You’re the best shooter on the floor, don’t pass up shots,’’’ Cullop said. “I thought there were even a couple she passed up, and I didn’t want her to pass up any. She’s worked too hard at what she does to pass up anything. She helps us more when she shoots the ball. It opens other people up.”

Cullop then heaped praise on Hanna Cavinder, particularly her role as a playmaker.

“She does such a good job, too. Not only did she have a big three against the zone but also did a good job of setting other people up and taking really good care of the basketball. It’s such a blessing to have them back because their IQ and skill level just makes everyone around them better,” she said about Haley.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder, along with the Miami Hurricanes, will prepare to play against the FIU Panthers on Tuesday at BankUnited Center.

Are you excited to tune into the game? Let us know in the discussion box.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here