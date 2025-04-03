The Purdue Boilermakers took another hit Wednesday as Cam Heide announced he would enter the transfer portal. His departure comes two days after Myles Colvin revealed he would be transferring to another school next season.

Four Boilermakers have now entered the transfer portal since Purdue’s 2024-25 season ended with a Sweet 16 loss to Houston in the NCAA Tournament. Colvin and Heide join teammates Brian Waddell and Will Berg in seeking new teams for the 2025-26 season.

Purdue fans on Reddit reacted to Heide and Colvin's departures.

"Cash rules everything around me," one fan wrote.

"Wow that's a tough one. Figured we'd keep one of him and Colvin, didn't expect to lose both," one fan chimed in.

"I know it's now April, but the real March Madness is no longer the tournament. March Madness is the transfer portal," one fan commented.

Here are some other reactions to Cam Heide and Myles Colvin's exits.

"Heide, Colvin, Berg, and Waddell so far. Shocked that both Heide and Colvin are leaving. Sounds like we are going to need a couple wings now unless Benter is one?" one fan posted.

"Heide leaving is a shocker, actually. Berg, Waddell, and Colvin were all expected, for me anyway, but Heide seemed really invested in the culture and trying to improve with the team. This one hurts, for me, just with the loss of his potential. Still some growing to do but he was a great guy for our team," one fan wrote.

"Next year might be the last year I follow college sports. Once Braden, Fletch, and TKR finish up their careers, Purdue will be right in the transfer portal circus with the rest of them and that's something I'm really not that interested in," one fan commented.

How Myles Colvin and Cam Heide fared for Purdue in the 2024-25 season

Myles Colvin finished his sophomore season as Purdue's sixth-leading scorer, averaging 5.4 points through 36 games. He had his best offensive performance against Ole Miss on Nov. 29, dropping 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Cam Heide (#23) of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball against the High Point Panthers during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 20, 2025. Photo: Getty

Meanwhile, Cam Heide finished his sophomore year as the Boilermakers' seventh-leading scorer, averaging 4.7 ppg through 36 games. He dazzled in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 boards against High Point to record his first double-double of the season.

