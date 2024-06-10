The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, have become successful college athletes who signed numerous NIL deals because of their popularity on social media. After athletes could sign deals using their name, image, and likeness, the sisters were among the first to do so.

When the two sisters appeared on "Overtime," the host asked them how they had begun their journey toward becoming some of the most famous and successful student-athletes:

"I think just starting off, obviously when NIL was passed in 2021, nobody knew what to expect so kinda going into it. Our minds was just like, Llet's have fun and make videos together'," said one of the Cavinder sisters.

"Then we got with the right team, our agency, that does good job at meeting long term brands and getting equity in businesses, giving us creative control, which we love. Getting people around you that you trust, to be able to make your life more seamless is honestly like the best advice I could give," she added.

The Cavinder twins took a year off from college to focus on building their personal brands. In the meantime, they worked with several brands and reportedly signed a NIL deal with the WWE. But in April, Haley and Hanna announced that they would hit the hardwood floor again and play for the Miami Hurricanes.

Cavinder twins walk SI Swimsuit's 2024 Miami Swim Week runway show

Haley and Hanna Cavinder had been teasing behind-the-scenes moments from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2024 Miami Swim Week runway show.

After attending the fitting session, the two walked the runway alongside TikTok star Alix Earle (Deshaun Watson's girlfriend), singer Jilly Anais, Camille Kostek (Rob Gronkowski's partner) and several other social media stars and swim suit models.

The twins have been enjoying the off-season before joining the Miami Hurricanes roster for their fifth and final season of college basketball. The Cavinder twins have remained busy off the court, having launched their app, which promotes fitness and healthy eating. Additionally, the two busied themselves with shooting content for various chocolate and beauty brands, shared across their social media accounts for fans to see.

