WATCH: Cavinder twins, Alix Earle, Camille Kostek and more walk the SI Swimsuit's 2024 Miami Swim Week Runway Show

The Cavinder twins have shared behind-the-scenes moments from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2024 Miami Swim Week Runway Show. Haley and Hanna Cavinder attended the fitting session for the fashion show.

The sisters announced in April that they would return to college baseball for the fifth and final season. It is unclear if the two would declare for the 2025 WNBA draft, as they have become social media stars who also took a year off to build their brands. However, it seems like they could not stay away from the hardwood floor for too long and thus decided to return to the sport.

Trending

The Cavinder twins also participate in several brand activities including the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2024 Miami Swim Week Runway Show.

Haley Cavinder was seen posing with NFL player Deshaun Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais.

Image Credit: @si_swimsuit/Instagram

The two sisters also shared a video of them getting ready backstage.

Expand Tweet

They then walked the runway. Other social media stars like Miami Dolphins' Braxton Berrios's girlfriend Alix Earl, Rob Gronkowski's partner Camille Kostek, and Jared Goff's fiancee Christen Harper also walked on the runway show.

Cavinder twins revealed which position they would play in football

The twins appeared in an interview with Overtime and were asked which positions they would play if they could be a part of a football team. Haley and Hanna were also asked for which football program they would show their talents.

“Quarterback absolutely,” Hanna told George Macintyre of Overtime.

Haley chose to be a wide receiver, and their program of choice was the University of Miami, the same school they played basketball for.

The sisters will return to help the team win games in the regular season and to qualify the Hurricanes for the NCAAW championship tournament.

Are you excited to see Haley and Hanna Cavinder return to the Miami Hurricanes for another year of college basketball? Let us know in the discussion box.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback