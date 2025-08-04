  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Cayden Boozer’s father Carlos, brother Cameron, Caleb Foster and more react as Duke star shares snaps from workout session

Cayden Boozer’s father Carlos, brother Cameron, Caleb Foster and more react as Duke star shares snaps from workout session

By Nishant
Published Aug 04, 2025 17:26 GMT
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Jam Fest - Source: Imagn
High School Basketball: McDonalds All American Jam Fest - Source: Imagn

Cayden Boozer and his twin brother, Cameron Boozer, will soon play for Duke in the upcoming season. Gearing up for the freshman year, Cayden shared pictures from his workout and practice session at Duke on Sunday.

Ad

In the Instagram pictures, the four-star point guard can be seen strength training with other freshmen and scoring at practice. In one picture, he holds a water gun while playing with a kid.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His family and friends warmly supported and rooted for him in the comments.

"Nice water gun," Cameron commented.
"💙💙💙," the former NBA player and the twins' father, Carlos Boozer, wrote.
"The smile is everything ❤️❤️," mother CeCe Boozer appreciated.
"👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," Yva Cao Lauren, Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, wrote.
Friends, teammates, and family comment on Cayden Boozer&#039;s post
Friends, teammates, and family comment on Cayden Boozer's post

His teammates also shared their support and appreciation.

Ad
"my brother," Duke Blue Devils' junior guard Caleb Foster commented.
"My dawg 🤞🏾," fellow Duke freshman Sebastian Wilkins said.
"Ur world 2️⃣," Nikolas Khamenia, another incoming freshman, wrote.

Duke’s 2025 freshman class is strong with top recruits Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Nikolas Khamenia, Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins. Cameron and Cayden Boozer finished a decorated high school career, ranking No. 3 and No. 18 in their class.

Ad

Khamenia, a 6-foot-8 forward, won gold with the 2025 USA Men's U19 National Team. Sarr brings experience from playing in Spain’s elite leagues. Meanwhile, Wilkins averaged 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Mass Rivals program last season.

Cayden Boozer faces early challenges in Duke scrimmage debut

Ball Durham's takeaways from Duke’s first 5-on-5 scrimmage suggest that the freshman transition for Cayden Boozer is challenging. Boozer appears to be adjusting to the pace of college. The point guard position is notoriously tricky for first-years.

Ad

While his twin brother, Cameron, is expected to make an immediate impact, Cayden’s role remains uncertain. With sophomore Caleb Foster set to start at point guard, Boozer’s minutes will depend on how he adapts and contributes in supporting roles. However, once he is developed, he will be an asset to Duke.

Cayden finished his high school career at Christopher Columbus High School, averaging 14.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game across 120 varsity games.

His best performance was in his junior year (2023‑24), when he averaged 12.0 points, 7.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He led his team to the National Chipotle championship title.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications