Cayden Boozer’s father Carlos, brother Cameron, Caleb Foster and more react as Duke star shares snaps from workout session

Cayden Boozer and his twin brother, Cameron Boozer, will soon play for Duke in the upcoming season. Gearing up for the freshman year, Cayden shared pictures from his workout and practice session at Duke on Sunday.In the Instagram pictures, the four-star point guard can be seen strength training with other freshmen and scoring at practice. In one picture, he holds a water gun while playing with a kid.His family and friends warmly supported and rooted for him in the comments."Nice water gun," Cameron commented."💙💙💙," the former NBA player and the twins' father, Carlos Boozer, wrote."The smile is everything ❤️❤️," mother CeCe Boozer appreciated."👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," Yva Cao Lauren, Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, wrote.Friends, teammates, and family comment on Cayden Boozer's postHis teammates also shared their support and appreciation."my brother," Duke Blue Devils' junior guard Caleb Foster commented."My dawg 🤞🏾," fellow Duke freshman Sebastian Wilkins said."Ur world 2️⃣," Nikolas Khamenia, another incoming freshman, wrote.Duke's 2025 freshman class is strong with top recruits Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Nikolas Khamenia, Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins. Cameron and Cayden Boozer finished a decorated high school career, ranking No. 3 and No. 18 in their class.Khamenia, a 6-foot-8 forward, won gold with the 2025 USA Men's U19 National Team. Sarr brings experience from playing in Spain's elite leagues. Meanwhile, Wilkins averaged 16.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Mass Rivals program last season.Cayden Boozer faces early challenges in Duke scrimmage debutBall Durham's takeaways from Duke's first 5-on-5 scrimmage suggest that the freshman transition for Cayden Boozer is challenging. Boozer appears to be adjusting to the pace of college. The point guard position is notoriously tricky for first-years.While his twin brother, Cameron, is expected to make an immediate impact, Cayden's role remains uncertain. With sophomore Caleb Foster set to start at point guard, Boozer's minutes will depend on how he adapts and contributes in supporting roles. However, once he is developed, he will be an asset to Duke.Cayden finished his high school career at Christopher Columbus High School, averaging 14.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game across 120 varsity games. His best performance was in his junior year (2023‑24), when he averaged 12.0 points, 7.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He led his team to the National Chipotle championship title.