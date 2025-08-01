Cayden Boozer, a recent Duke University commit, took to social media to celebrate a special moment. In honor of National Girlfriend Day on Friday, Boozer shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a genuine and sweet moment with his girlfriend, Gianna Torres. The couple was seen sharing a hug as Boozer kissed her on the cheek.

Ad

The image quickly caught people's attention as Cayden Boozer shared a glimpse into his personal life. Boozer gained recognition as a prominent guard at Christopher Columbus High School in Westchester, Florida. He played alongside his twin brother, Cameron Boozer, a highly ranked power forward in the class of 2025. During his junior year, Cayden averaged 12 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.

“Happy national gf day ❤️,” Cayden wrote.

IN PIC: Duke commit Cayden Boozer shares adorable snap with GF on National Girlfriend Day - Image source: Instagram/caydenboozer

Cayden and Cameron, both five-star recruits, made waves nationally when they committed to Duke together. Their decision came after reportedly considering offers from other programs like Miami and Florida. The Boozers joined Nikolas Khamenia, Dame Sarr, and Sebastian Wilkins at the Blue Devils.

Ad

Trending

Born on July 18, 2007, in Salt Lake City, Utah, Cayden is the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and CeCe Boozer. As National Girlfriend Day reminded many to appreciate their partners, Cayden Boozer did just that, sharing his happiness with the fans.

Duke reacts to Cameron and Cayden Boozer's commitment

After a tough loss to Houston in the 2025 Final Four, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the sons of former Duke star and NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, appear ready to lead the Blue Devils into the 2025-26 season. Their commitment to Duke drew attention in June as SLAM Magazine teased their upcoming feature on the digital cover of SLAM University.

Ad

The publication shared a silhouette photo of the brothers, which Duke's official X account quickly reposted, adding wide-eyed emojis to display their excitement. With this addition, the Blue Devils are expected to stay in the national title race despite losing their stars from the 2024–25 season.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer were named 2025 McDonald's All-Americans. Ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in his class according to reports, Cameron finished a dominant senior season at Christopher Columbus High School, averaging 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

His performance earned him both the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball USA awards for the second straight year. Cayden was recognized for his playmaking and leadership, as the Boozer brothers aim to be a force in college basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here