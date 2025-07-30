Cameron Boozer's latest venture with $5,850,000,000 worth footwear brand elicits reactions from parents CeCe and Carlos Boozer and GF Yva Cao

Duke signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer signed an NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deal with Crocs. On Wednesday, Cameron shared the latest venture with the footwear brand valued at $5.85 billion (according to Forbes). The video shows the twins posing and talking candidly while wearing Crocs. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir parents, former NBA player Carlos Boozer and CeCe Boozer, supported them in the comments section.&quot;Tufffffffffffff,&quot; Carlos commented.&quot;❤️❤️,&quot; CeCe wrote.Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Cao Lauren, also found the footwear and collaboration appealing.&quot;This is so cool,&quot; Yva commented.&quot;Can I have pink ones,&quot; she added.Nikolas Khamenia, also signed with the Blue Devils, showed appreciation.&quot;It's a lifestyle fr,&quot; Khamenia commented.Comments on Cameron Boozer's postIn his final high school season, Cameron Boozer solidified himself as one of the top recruits to look forward to. In the 2024–25 campaign, he averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. He led the Columbus Explorers (Miami, Florida) to a 27-3 season record and their fourth consecutive Florida state title.He was the co‑MVP of the 2025 McDonald’s All‑American Game and earned the Gatorade National Player of the Year honour.Cameron Boozer says Duke is &quot;overlooked&quot; ahead of his freshman yearCameron Booze believes Duke is being ignored in national conversations ahead of the 2025–26 college basketball season. Despite joining a team loaded with talent, Boozer said the Blue Devils aren’t getting the recognition they deserve.“I think we have a special group,” Boozer told ESPN. “I think we’re very overlooked right now, but once the season starts, that’ll change for sure.”Duke lost five players to the 2025 NBA draft, including three first-round picks, which has pushed them lower in preseason expectations. Boozer, however, remains confident in the roster. He said:“Just playing together, playing hard, defending, competing—we’re going to be in a spot to get [to the Final Four], just like they did last year.”Reflecting on Duke’s Final Four loss to Houston, Boozer said:“I was definitely shocked when it happened and kind of the way it happened for sure. I don’t think anyone really expected that to happen in that last minute… once the game ended, we knew it was going to be on us now.“We have a huge chip because we know that we have the talent and the team to be the best… I genuinely feel like we will be.&quot; Boozer is projected to be among the top three picks in the 2026 NBA draft.