Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. had 34 points to lead 13th-ranked Illinois past Wisconsin 93-87 in the Big Ten Tournament championship game on Sunday despite facing sexual assault allegations. The player has had a turbulent time in the past few months.

During the game, Big Ten officials shut down Badgers band members from participating in "no means no" chants.

This led to a lot of fans trolling the officials for being soft.

Other fans believe that given the circumstances, the Big Ten officials made the correct decision to prevent toxicity.

The Illinois Fighting Illini had indefinitely suspended Terrence Shannon Jr. in December after authorities in Lawrence, Kansas, charged him with sexual assault. His lawyers argued that Shannon was innocent until proven guilty and the program is denying him a fair process before the resolution of his criminal case by suspending him.

"Respectfully, this was a rush to judgment by the University. The protocol that they implemented to summarily suspend our client ignored the fundamentals of due process and presumption of innocence. Our team remains hopeful that justice will ultimately be served," Shannon's lawyers said in a statement.

Terrence Shannon Jr.'s allegations set to have a preliminary hearing in May

On Jan. 19, a federal judge reinstated Shannon after his indefinite suspension after stating that it violated his civil rights. According to reports, a preliminary hearing for the case is set to take place on May 10. In the hearing, the Illinois player and the State of Kansas will present evidence and testimony.

Until then, Terrence Shannon Jr. is clear to take on the court for his team.

Will this situation also affect the guard's NBA draft possibilities? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

