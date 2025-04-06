Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla compares Geno Auriemma to $60M worth Pep Guardiola following UConn's natty win

Geno Auriemma won a record-extending 12th national title when UConn beat South Carolina 82-59 on Sunday. While the Huskies were ahead in the national championship game, Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla compared serial winner Auriemma to iconic soccer manager Pep Guardiola, who is worth $60 million (per CelebrityNetWorth).

During his pregame news conference ahead of Boston's matchup against the Washington Wizards, Mazzulla touched upon his relationship with Auriemma before likening the UConn coach to Manchester City manager Guardiola, who has won 38 trophies across his career.

"He's the basketball version of what we talk about with Pep — he has the ability to outcoach you tactically, manage the best players, manage talent,” Mazzulla said. “He really took me under his wing of just kind of how to go after greatness, how to manage talent, how to coach talent to the highest level.”

Auriemma began coaching at UConn in 1985. Along with his 12 national championships, he has led the program to 28 regular-season titles and 27 conference tournament titles.

Auriemma was already the winningest coach in college basketball history before Sunday's final and extended his streak even further with his 12th championship crown.

Geno Auriemma ends UConn's nine-year drought without a national title

UConn Huskies HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma also ended UConn's nine-year wait for a national title on Sunday. The Huskies last won the championship in 2016, the end of a four-year run.

UConn had reached the national title game in 2022 but lost to Dawn Staley's South Carolina. Three years later, the Huskies got their revenge over the same opponent on the big stage.

Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd led the way for UConn, scoring 24 points each. Paige Bueckers, who played her final collegiate game for the Huskies, added 17 points.

For the Gamecocks, Tessa Johnson and Joyce Edwards scored 10 points each, but UConn kept most of South Carolina's threats at bay.

