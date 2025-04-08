"Charles Barkley put some respect on Azzi Fudd's name": Fans call out Auburn legend for blunder on national TV

UConn guard Azzi Fudd was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player after guiding her team to national championship glory on Sunday. She recorded 24 points, five rebounds and three steals as the Huskies defeated South Carolina 85-59 in the final.

However, NBA legend Charles Barkley seemed to be unaware of Fudd's name. Following the conclusion of the championship game, Barkley referred to the Virginia native as 'Aziz Fudd' on live national television.

Barkley, a former Auburn basketball star, received immediate backlash from fans online for mispronouncing Fudd's name. Here are some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

"Charles Barkley put some respect on Azzi Fudd’s name her name is NOT azziz!!!" one fan pointed out.

"charles barkley called azzi 'azeez'," another wrote, adding a loudly crying face emoji.

Expand Tweet

"Did Charles just call Azzi Fudd, Aziz? GET IT RIGHT BARKLEY," a user said.

Expand Tweet

More fans called out Sir Charles for his flub of Fudd's name.

"Charles Barkley referred to NCAA women's Final Four MOP Azzi as Aziz. Dude just don't care anymore. #MarchMadness," one X user posted.

"Charles Barkley really called Azzi Fudd 'Aziz' on a national broadcast," another tweeted.

"'That girl Aziz.' - Charles Barkley (Fudd has entered the chat)," one more wrote.

Azzi Fudd reflects on growing support for women's basketball and its impact

Azzi Fudd missed most of the last season due to an ACL injury but came back stronger this year to guide the Huskies to their 12th national championship title.

During the postgame press conference following UConn's win against Dawn Staley's South Carolina, Fudd was asked to give her thoughts on the evolution of the women's game.

She responded that being sidelined provided the opportunity to observe the increased attention and impact the sport had, particularly on young girls.

"To be a part of that this year and still just to see our fans to have that support and just to see like little girls with their hair braided like us, little girls with shirts on, even like grown men, and like that's just incredible," Fudd said.

"So to have that support and to see that grow — I felt like it was there my freshman year, but I feel like it's definitely grown a lot since then ... it's amazing."

In March, Fudd announced that she would return to UConn for her senior year. She received an extra year of eligibility for medical reasons.

Salim Prajapati



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

