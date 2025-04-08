Charles Barkley's name fumbling streak continues after calling national champ Azzi Fudd 'Aziz Fudd'

NBA legend and basketball analyst Charles Barkley can be hilarious without even trying. Barkley mispronounced UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd's name on national television. Fudd was instrumental in helping UConn win the women's NCAA championship for the first time since 2016.

Ad

During the March Madness halftime show on CBS, "Sir Charles" and the rest of the crew also discussed the Huskies' triumph on Sunday. They had nothing but praise and admiration for Fudd, who overcame a torn ACL last season to have a big year that led to a national title.

However, Barkley made a small blunder when she called Fudd, "Aziz." The 22-year-old guard was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player over teammates Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Charles Barkley referred to NCAA women's Final Four MOP Azzi Fudd as Aziz. Dude just don't care anymore," a fan tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

USA Today's Meghan L. Hall confirmed what other fans heard from Charles Barkley. Hall was baffled by the blunder, which was surprising since Barkley mispronounces names all the time. There was even one segment on "Inside the NBA" on Barkley trying to say players' names.

"Charles Barkley really called Azzi Fudd "Aziz" on a national broadcast," Hall wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it's normal for Charles Barkley to get a player's name wrong, it fuels the sentiment online about him and other analysts such as Shaquille O'Neal. They might be basketball royalty, but some fans thought that they need to improve in learning the players, teams and other important details.

It should also be pointed out that Barkley doesn't analyze women's basketball. The crew just discussed UConn's championship win and Azzi Fudd's incredible March Madness run. Fudd had 24 points, five rebounds and and three steals in the championship game.

Ad

Azzi Fudd returning to UConn next year

Azzi Fudd returning to UConn next year. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite being eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA Draft, Azzi Fudd will be returning to UConn next season for her final year. Fudd played only a handful of games last season, which enabled her to be given a medical redshirt and an extra year in college.

Ad

Fudd announced her intention to return to UConn on Instagram before the start of March Madness. It was well-received by the Huskies fanbase since Paige Bueckers is set to enter the 2025 WNBA Draft. Fudd will team up with Sarah Strong to possibly win back-to-back national titles.

"Hey Gampel, thanks for last night… See you next year," Fudd wrote.

It's an easy decision for Fudd since the WNBA is set to negotiate a new CBA that would likely increase the salary at the start of the 2026 season. She's expected to be one of the top prospects in next year's draft alongside Lauren Betts, Olivia Miles and Flau’jae Johnson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More