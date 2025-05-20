Weeks after her social media collaboration with Imaraïs Beauty, Chloe Kitts continues sharing snaps from her coastline visits. On Friday, the forward posted two images on Instagram, donning a spaghetti top and layering gold necklaces. She caught attention again on Tuesday, posting pictures in a striking white dress on a beach.

Kitts wore a full-length halter neckline dress with a thin midriff separation. The dress extended to her ankles, which she paired with a turquoise necklace and minimal bracelets.

"Back again," she captioned the post.

As the post garnered over 10k likes in less than four hours, fans rushed to the comment section to react to Kitts' ensemble. Her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, also joined in:

"Love the view😍," he wrote.

Murray-Boyles and Kitts began dating in December 2023 and went public in April 2024. Both have been an integral part of the Gamecocks basketball program, playing significant roles in the previous season's success.

UCLA's Gabriela Jaquez, alongside Chloe Kitts' former teammates Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao, also reacted to the star's post:

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," Cardoso wrote.

"Stunna 😍," Jaquez reacted.

"I felt the aura 3 scrolls ago 😍😍😍 gah leeeeee," Paopao commented.

South Carolina's Raven Johnson, Ta'Niya Latson and Tessa Johnson also reacted alongside other NCAA athletes.

Collin Murray-Boyles, teammates and former Gamecocks commented on Kitts' post | via @chloe.kitts/ig

Chloe Kitts is coming off a USA 3x3 Nationals stint

A month after winning her first SEC Tournament MVP, Chloe Kitts laced up in Mesa, Arizona, earlier this month for the USA 3x3 Nationals. She paired up with Maddy McDaniel, Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson to represent South Carolina.

Similar to their 2023-24 regular season record, the Gamecocks went undefeated in the pool play. Their 21-5 dominance over San Diego State was the largest margin of victory in the group play. They also held Oklahoma State to single digits behind a 21-9 win.

Chloe Kitts and Co. lost to Team Chaos in the semi-final round, which featured their former teammate MiLaysia Fulwiley. The guard developed a hot hand later in the game and hit a lefty game-winner over McDaniel for a 21-10 affair.

