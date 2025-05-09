"That stabbing with the chopsticks is crazy work": College hoops fans react to Chloe Kitts trying Asian food in her latest TikTok

South Carolina's Chloe Kitts is making the most of her time in California. She gave fans a sneak peek of her latest culinary endeavor on TikTok as she shared her first time experiencing the food of popular Taiwanese restaurant, Din Tai Fung.
In a video posted on Thursday, Kitts tried Cucumber Salad, Pork Dumplings, Spicy Noodles and Chocolate Dumplings, rating them concurrently. The 20-year-old has partnered with Nabisco, Zaxbys and Uber Eats in the past, and has an active NIL deal with Mondelez. But her latest food review was the documentation of a genuine, first-time experience.
"So, in Cali, I've always wanted to try Din Tai Fung, so I ordered some," she said in the video. "I'm gonna give you a haul. I've been wanting to try this place for five months, I see it all over my for you page and I finally got it."
Fans rushed to react to Chloe Kitts' video in the comment section, with some poking fun at her eating preferences:
"That stabbing with the chopsticks 🥢 is crazy work," a user wrote.
"No sauce on the dumplings??" a fan added.
"Give ya a haul and proceeds to eat food. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," another user commented.
Other fans couldn't help but mention the smoke detector, which chirped multiple times in the video:
"The smoke batttteryyy chloe 😂😂😂😂 but ok cool i’ll try it," Bree Hall commented.
"Change batter on fire alarm," a fan added.
"Yo that smoke detector 😂," a user wrote.
Chloe Kitts is coming off her best college season
As star center Kamilla Cardoso left South Carolina for the WNBA, Chloe Kitts wasted no time in anchoring the team's frontcourt last season. The forward generated a career-high year, averaging 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists while making 52.0% of her attempts.
Kitts elevated her game when the Gamecocks needed it the most. She earned the SEC Tournament MVP award by garnering 16.6 ppg and 7.6 rpg on a 74.1% clip.
"She's a dawg playing this game," Dawn Staley said days after South Carolina's SEC championship. "This is the Chloe we projected when we started recruiting her."
The Gamecocks barely missed the mark from becoming back-to-back NCAA champions this season. However, with incoming transfer Ta'Niya Latson and other talented recruits, Kitts and South Carolina are seen as notable contenders for the 2025-26 season.
