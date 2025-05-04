Fans hyped as South Carolina hoopers Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson, and Co. go undefeated in USA 3x3 pool play: "We bout to run the table"

The South Carolina Gamecocks, featuring Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson, Joyce Edwards and Maddy McDaniel, are 3-0 in pool play at the 2025 USA Basketball 3x3 Nationals.
They continued their dominant run with a 16-11 victory over James Madison University on Saturday. The tournament is part of the FIBA-sanctioned Team USA 3x3 Nationals, which features numerous college teams competing against each other.
College basketball fans — especially South Carolina faithful — expressed their excitement online, praising the team's early performance and what it could mean for the 2025–26 season.
"Can't wait till the new season, we 'bout to run the table," one fan commented.
"Great job, ladies! Way to represent the standard. Gotta say looking forward to ‘26 and Tessa killing the perimeter, Chloe’s new midrange game, Joyce dominating the post, and Mouse showing us why she’s an elite future #1 PG," another fan said.
"Stay the course ladies!!," another user exclaimed.
"WORKIN'," a fan commented.
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) also praised how entertaining the Gamecocks are to watch in a 3x3 setting.
"This is a ton of fun to watch," one fan shared.
"Looking good watching every minute," another fan wrote with clapping emojis.
"This crew is f**king fire," a fan posted.
Coach Dawn Staley and the rest of the Gamecocks plan to carry this momentum into preparations for the 2025–26 season, when they will pursue their third national title in five years.
The South Carolina Gamecocks recorded the highest winning margin in the Team USA 3x3 pool play
Before their win over JMU, South Carolina posted the largest margin of victory in women’s pool play — and tied the highest margin overall — by defeating San Diego State 21-5. The 16-point win highlighted their dominance as they remain undefeated in the competition.
The Gamecocks are using the offseason to regroup after falling short in the 2025 NCAA national championship. Despite entering as the defending champions, they lost to the UConn Huskies 82-59 on April 6. South Carolina finished the season with an overall record of 35-4 and a 15-1 mark in SEC play.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here