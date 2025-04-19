Chloe Kitts, Ta'Niya Latson, Raven Johnson, and more turn heads at South Carolina spring game

The South Carolina Gamecocks, led by the likes of Chloe Kitts, were unable to successfully defend their 2024 national championship. On April 6 as the reigning national champions, they lost to the UConn Huskies in the title game of this year's March Madness 82-59, to finish the campaign as runner-ups.
Now looking to retool during the offseason, a number of members from the Gamecocks women's basketball team were seen at the annual spring game for South Carolina's football squad. The likes of Raven Johnson, Maryam Dauda, and others were all in attendance as they were in support of their football counterparts.
In a 27-second video uploaded by sports anchor Noah Chast, several of the women's key cogs were captured at the spring game as fans hurriedly rushed near them to snap photos and get autographs. The first few seconds saw transferee Ta'Niya Latson and Dauda walking through the field, as they were then followed by Kitts and Adhel Tac along with their adoring supporters.
In the 2025 spring game for South Carolina, Team Garnet defeated Team Black with a tight three-point edge, 10-7, to the delight of their supporters the women's team looking on. The former team was led by freshman quarterback Cutter Woods, who put up 120 yards in his first ever game played in the Williams-Brice Stadium.
With the success seen by several players of the Dawn Staley-coached team, they will surely look to replicate the same in the 2025-2026 season. The 2024 national champions were vying for their first ever national championship repeat in the 2024-2025 campaign, but ultimately fell short of what would've been their fourth national title in program history.
The Gamecocks finished the year with an overall record of 35-4 and 15-1 during the 2025 SEC play, where they also won the regular season championship and conference tournament title earlier in the season.
Ta'Niya Latson has committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2025-2026 season
The leading scorer in all of Division 1 women's college basketball last year is transferring to the South Carolina Gamecocks, as announced earlier on Wednesday, April 16. Ta'Niya Latson confirmed that she will be playing for the Gamecocks next season after spending her first three campaigns with the Florida State Seminoles.
On her third and final campaign with the Seminoles, Latson averaged a league-high 25.2 points, to go along with 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.2 steals per contest.
