Chloe Kitts' BF Collin Murray-Boyles, sister Kylee Kitts, Tessa Johnson and more gush over South Carolina star's sunlit snaps

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts received an outpouring of admiration from her boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles, sister Kylee Kitts and teammates.

On Wednesday, she posted a carousel of photos of posing near the beach, bathed in sunlight. The 6-foot-2 senior-to-be sported a black dress and smiled at the camera.

"Can’t compare," Kitts captioned her Instagram post.

Murray-Boyles, who plays for the South Carolina men's basketball team and with whom Kitts has been romantically linked since last year, showed his affection by commenting:

"I love you😘."

Chloe Kitts' younger sister, Kylee, who has transferred to Ohio State, chimed in, adding a few smiling emojis.

"yummyyyy 😩😍," the Gamecocks sophomore guard Tessa Johnson wrote.

Te-Hina Paopao, a second-round pick in this year’s WNBA draft, lauded Kitts' pictures with fire emojis.

"Ugh the baddestttttttt 🔥🔥😍😍," Paopao commented.

Incoming South Carolina freshman, Ayla McDowell, also gushed over the post.

"Prettyyy," McDowell wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram (@chloe.kitts/IG)

Kitts ended her junior year with career-high averages in points (10.2 ppg), rebounds (7.7 rpg) and assists (1.9 apg).

Chloe Kitts beamed with pride after BF Collin Murray-Boyles' NBA draft announcement

Chloe Kitts couldn't contain her pride and excitement after her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, declared for the upcoming NBA draft. The sophomore forward made the announcement in a statement posted on social media in April.

"To the city of Columbia and Gamecock Nation, THANK YOU for shaping me into the basketball player and, most importantly, the person I am today," Boyles wrote.

"South Carolina will always be home! I couldn't have gotten here without everyone who has been in my corner since day one. With excitement and motivation, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft!"

Kitts reacted:

"so proud of u🥹"

"i love you baby❤️‍🩹," Kitts added another comment.

Chloe Kitts commented on Collin's post (@30murrayjr/IG)

While the Gamecocks' men's team struggled last season — finishing at the bottom of the SEC with just two conference wins — Murray-Boyles was one of the bright spots. He led South Carolina in scoring, averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

