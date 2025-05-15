Chloe Kitts' BF Collin Murray-Boyles, sister Kylee Kitts, Tessa Johnson and more gush over South Carolina star's sunlit snaps

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts received an outpouring of admiration from her boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles, sister Kylee Kitts and teammates.
On Wednesday, she posted a carousel of photos of posing near the beach, bathed in sunlight. The 6-foot-2 senior-to-be sported a black dress and smiled at the camera.
"Can’t compare," Kitts captioned her Instagram post.
Murray-Boyles, who plays for the South Carolina men's basketball team and with whom Kitts has been romantically linked since last year, showed his affection by commenting:
"I love you😘."
Chloe Kitts' younger sister, Kylee, who has transferred to Ohio State, chimed in, adding a few smiling emojis.
"yummyyyy 😩😍," the Gamecocks sophomore guard Tessa Johnson wrote.
Te-Hina Paopao, a second-round pick in this year’s WNBA draft, lauded Kitts' pictures with fire emojis.
"Ugh the baddestttttttt 🔥🔥😍😍," Paopao commented.
Incoming South Carolina freshman, Ayla McDowell, also gushed over the post.
"Prettyyy," McDowell wrote.
Kitts ended her junior year with career-high averages in points (10.2 ppg), rebounds (7.7 rpg) and assists (1.9 apg).
Chloe Kitts beamed with pride after BF Collin Murray-Boyles' NBA draft announcement
Chloe Kitts couldn't contain her pride and excitement after her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, declared for the upcoming NBA draft. The sophomore forward made the announcement in a statement posted on social media in April.
"To the city of Columbia and Gamecock Nation, THANK YOU for shaping me into the basketball player and, most importantly, the person I am today," Boyles wrote.
"South Carolina will always be home! I couldn't have gotten here without everyone who has been in my corner since day one. With excitement and motivation, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft!"
Kitts reacted:
"so proud of u🥹"
"i love you baby❤️🩹," Kitts added another comment.
While the Gamecocks' men's team struggled last season — finishing at the bottom of the SEC with just two conference wins — Murray-Boyles was one of the bright spots. He led South Carolina in scoring, averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
