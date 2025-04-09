Chloe Kitts drops hilarious reaction to fan edit of BF Collin Murray-Boyles in South Carolina WBB jersey

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts shared a funny reaction to a fan edit of her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, wearing the Gamecocks' women's basketball jersey.

Ad

On Sunday, after South Carolina's 82-59 loss to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game, an X user, "@Sinderella_SC," shared a photoshopped image of Murray-Boyles in the No. 30 Gamecocks jersey that he wears for the men's team.

"BANG! Dawn Staley has landed a commitment from 5 ⭐️ C Courtney Morris-Berry! Morris-Berry stands at 6'8 245lbs and is a dominant inside presence! Dawn has her new star player for the next 4 years! I expect 4 more national championships to her historical resume!" the fan tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The edited image appears to show the user cropping Murray-Boyles' head and placing it onto the body of a South Carolina women's team player wearing the No. 30 jersey — not his girlfriend Chloe Kitts, but another junior forward, Maryam Dauda.

Kitts, who wears the jersey No. 21, responded to the post in the comments.

"she bouta come in & take my spot," Kitts wrote, adding a broken heart emoji, which garnered a ton of views and reactions from fans.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Gamecocks couple has been dating since last year. They went Instagram official in April when Kitts posted a clip of the two together attending the school's annual gala, per People.

Chloe Kitts reacts to her sister Kylee Kitts' farewell message to Florida

Chloe Kitts' sister, Kylee Kitts, is leaving the Florida Gators after only her freshman year with the team. She did not play a single game during her stay in Gainesville and redshirted the entire season due to injury.

Ad

On Tuesday, Kylee posted a farewell message to Florida on her social media accounts and decided to enter the transfer portal.

"I want to begin by thanking the University of Florida, my coaches, teammates, and the amazing Gator fans. Being a part of this Florida program has been a special experience, and I've loved being part of this team ... After careful consideration, I've decided to enter the transfer portal to explore new opportunities and take the next step in my journey," Kylee wrote.

Ad

Chloe Kitts reacted to her younger sister's post by retweeting it on her X account. The 6-foot-2 junior also reshared the post on her Instagram story.

"new beginnings🫶," Kitts wrote on the story.

Screenshot via Instagram (@chloe.kitts/IG)

According to On3's Talia Goodman, Kylee added a "do not contact" tag on her profile in the transfer portal, which suggests she already has another school in mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here