  • Chris Paul's son shares 2-word reaction as the veteran hooper completes move to former team ahead of 21st NBA season 

By Nishant
Published Jul 21, 2025 16:52 GMT
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal - Source: Imagn

Chris Paul is set for a 21st, and possibly his final, NBA season after signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2025–26 campaign.

On Monday, ESPN’s Shams Charania shared the news with a picture of the NBA veteran through an Instagram post.

"Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, CAA's Steven Heumann, Ty Sullivan and Jessica Holtz told ESPN. Paul had multiple suitors, but chose the contending Clippers and their shared history in L.A. for his likely final, 21st NBA season," Charania captioned the post.
Chris Paul's son shared the post through his Instagram story.

"3️⃣'s home," he captioned the post.
Chris Paul Jr. via Instagram Stories
Chris Paul Jr. via Instagram Stories

This move follows Bradley Beal's recent signing with the Clippers after a buyout from the Phoenix Suns. Paul spent his last season with the San Antonio Spurs, where he mentored Victor Wembanyama before the rookie’s season ended in February due to a blood clot.

Although he averaged a career-low 8.8 points per game, Paul was efficient, shooting 37.7% from 3 and averaging 7.4 assists.

Paul’s role in San Antonio was uncertain after the team traded for De’Aaron Fox and later won the No. 2 pick in the draft. Considering this might be his final season, his reunion with the Clippers would be a full-circle moment.

He played there from 2011 to 2017 and led them to six straight playoff appearances. He will also reunite with James Harden, his former Rockets teammate.

Chris Paul Jr. to follow father's path to basketball

Chris Paul Jr. is the 16-year-old son of the NBA star and Jada Crawley. From a young age, he gained attention by appearing with his father at press conferences, famously making the ‘Blake (Griffin) Face’ at age two.

Now a freshman point guard at Campbell Hall School (Studio City, California), Paul Jr. stands 6-feet tall and plays for his high school team while also traveling cross-country for his father’s CP3 AAU teams.

Paul has been closely involved in his son’s development.

“My son loves the game. He can tell you everything about any player, about any team. And another thing that this quarantine has given me the ability to do is, I’ve never had an opportunity to train him myself,” he said in 2020.

His performance in high school is highly anticipated.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
