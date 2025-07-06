Chris Paul makes major retirement announcement after 20 legendary seasons in NBA: "At the most a year"

Chris Paul has had a legendary 20-year career in the NBA, but the future Hall of Fame player has announced that he is ready to retire after the 2025-26 season. Considered one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, Paul played for the San Antonio Spurs last season.
The NBA veteran made his announcement about his future retirement in an interview with Jemele Hill on Sunday. The American sports writer asked Paul how much longer he intended to play in the NBA, given that he was at the twilight of his career.
"At the most a year," Paul had a straightforward answer.
Chris Paul's legacy is not one-dimensional. His exceptional ability to draw plays for his teammates, and Paul's greatness lay in his playmaking, earning him the "Point God" title from his fellow players. However, in his prime, Paul wasn't just a point guard.
He is perhaps the greatest defensive guard, at least at his size. He is a six-time steals leader in the NBA, by far. He dominated the area from 2008 to 2014, losing the title only once in 2010 to Rajon Rondo.
Over his 20-year NBA career, Chris Paul earned 11 All-NBA Team selections, nine NBA All-Defensive Team selections and 12 All-Star nods. Paul also won the Rookie of the Year award in 2006.
Moreover, he is also a five-time assists leader. In 2021, he was named a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. However, despite all the accolades, Paul never won an NBA title.
In the span of his career, Paul averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Last season, he averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game and started all 82 games for the Spurs.
Where can Chris Paul land for his last NBA season?
Even at this stage of his career, Chris Paul can operate as one of the best point guards in the league. He signed a one-year, $10,460,000 deal with the Spurs last season and is now a free agent.
Although the NBA veteran is not one of the biggest free agents available this offseason, there have been reports of several NBA teams looking to sign the veteran guard.
According to Sports Illustrated, the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers are two of the frontrunners to sign Paul. The NBA veteran has already expressed his desire to have the starter spot on the team he chooses.
Previously, there were reports that the LA Lakers were interested in signing him, and the two parties had a mutual interest.
