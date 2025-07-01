"Signing Chris Paul to play center": Lakers fans in despair as Chris Haynes-led NBA panel appears to mock Rob Pelinka over lack of moves

LeBron James’ decision not to opt out of his player option led fans and analysts to believe that the LA Lakers would approach the offseason with urgency. However, their inactivity so far has left many baffled. Their inability to make roster upgrades has led Chris Haynes and other NBATV panelists mocking Rob Pelinka and Co.

During an NBATV segment, Haynes and the panel couldn’t help but poke fun at the Lakers’ passive approach. While reviewing offseason moves of teams across the league, Haynes dished out a sarcastic jab towards the Purple & Gold.

“I think by tomorrow, I will say that I like what the Lakers have done,” Haynes trolled.

A co-panelist chimed in, criticizing the team’s lack of depth, particularly at the center position. The clip quickly went viral on social media, with frustrated Lakers fans expressing their disappointment, with one tweeting:

"Signing Chris Paul to play center"

. @jordydagoat_ LINK Signing Chris Paul to play center #trusttheprocess

Hatim @Timbelsinew LINK Everyone’s linked to the Lakers in the offseason… and then no one ever actually goes. Classic.

MarvelMan @MarvelMan9726 LINK They’ve been saying this everyday bro nothings gonna happen

Emotional Support Cat @NathanHam87 LINK Big as in Bobo Marjanovic?

LeoPotente @blaser212 LINK Horford is coming, we winning the chip… 😂😂😂😂

Bundy @_therealNobody LINK Lakers freeagency is still buffering

Other than LeBron James exercising his $52.6 million player option, the only other notable developments in the Lakers camp have been Jake LaRavia's acquisition and Dorian Finney-Smith's departure.

LA Lakers were unable to sign two of top center targets

The LA Lakers’ passive approach this offseason has proven costly. Despite having a clear need to strengthen their center position, they failed to act promptly. As a result, they missed out on two of their key targets, Clint Capela and Brook Lopez.

Lopez opted to sign with the Lakers' rivals, the LA Clippers, on a two-year, $18 million deal, while Capela returned to the Houston Rockets, the team who had drafted him in 2014, signing a three-year, $21.5 million contract.

Deandre Ayton is now the Lakers' only realistic option remaining. If they fail to land him, they might be forced to enter the regular season with Jaxon Hayes as their starting center.

