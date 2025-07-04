Top 5 landing spots for Chris Paul to be a starter ft. Milwaukee Bucks

The free-agent market houses some big-name guards, including Russell Westbrook, Josh Giddey, Nicolas Batum and Chris Paul. Despite the notable names, the future of Paul remains one of the biggest stories this offseason. The 40-year-old is an unrestricted free agent and searches for a new team as he looks to participate in his 20th season in the NBA.

Multiple reports have emerged regarding Paul's preferred destination. On Sunday, NBA correspondent Marc Stein claimed that CP3 is "determined to play closer to home in Los Angeles" and could be willing to sign with the Lakers, Clippers and the Mavericks. However, new reports suggest that the former Spurs guard has other stipulations.

NBA writer Tim Reynolds shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday that Chris Paul has expressed a desire to be a starter. He's willing to join a team that could provide him with that opportunity. This desire was a significant factor in his decision to join the Spurs last season and appears to be influencing his choices again this time.

Paul started all 82 games for San Antonio, making him an important asset for many teams in the league. Here are five teams that the guard could potentially start for, according to our assessment.

Top five landing spots for Chris Paul to be a starter ft. Milwaukee Bucks

#5 Sacramento Kings

The Kings could be a great fit for Chris Paul, as they need a facilitator after De'Aaron Fox's move to San Antonio in February. The move would suit Paul's desire to stay close to Los Angeles, as he will be playing in California and could form a great backcourt dynamic with the explosive Zach LaVine.

However, with the Kings acquiring Dennis Schroder in free agency, Paul might need to battle for a starting spot, which won't be ideal. But with Schroder the only other point guard, the duo could share minutes and provide versatility with their contrasting styles.

#4 Orlando Magic

The Magic are a relatively young team with huge potential, and the addition of Chris Paul could elevate them to the next level.

Led by young stars Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, the Magic backcourt could use some experience. Although the addition of Desomind Bane has addressed that to a certain extent, the Magic still require a point guard.

Jalen Sugs serves as the starting point guard but is a more defensive-minded player. He suffered a season-ending injury last term and could be an understudy to Paul as he recovers to full health.

#3 Utah Jazz

Finishing as the worst-ranked team in the West last season, the Jazz could be a great fit for Chris Paul. The exit of Jordan Clarkson and Colin Sexton has left them with a young core, so CP3 could be a great mentor for the likes of Ace Bailey and Keyonte George.

Paul would fit his criteria of being a starter with the Jazz and serve as a great supporting cast for their frontcourt of Walker Kessler, John Collins and Lauri Markkanen.

#2 Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are a relatively young team and could use the experience of Chris Paul. With the team drafting young guards Egor Demin (18) and Ben Saraf (18), CP3 would be a great mentor and start games.

Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. would be great wing players for a guard like Chris Paul, and the Nets could benefit greatly from his expertise.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks

After waiving Damian Lillard, the Bucks need a guard to run plays. The addition of Myles Turner has made their frontcourt a formidable one, and CP3 alongside Giannis could terrorize defences in the East.

Kevin Porter Jr. is the only point guard available for the Bucks and could share minutes with Chris Paul, who averaged 28.0 minutes per game last term. Coach Doc Rivers has worked with Paul and could recreate Lob City in Milwaukee.

