LA Clippers depth chart after blockbuster Chris Paul reunion for swan song season

The LA Clippers have added yet another big-name veteran to their roster as Chris Paul is confirmed to return to LA. On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news to the community through an Instagram post.The NBA insider confirmed CP3's return to the LA team despite the veteran having multiple options. However, Charania also said that next season will most likely be the Paul's final season as an NBA player.&quot;Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, CAA's Steven Heumann, Ty Sullivan and Jessica Holtz told ESPN. Paul had multiple suitors, but chose the contending Clippers and their shared history in L.A. for his likely final, 21st NBA season,&quot; Charania wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Clippers now have high caliber players in almost every position on their roster. The latest additions of Chris Paul and Bradley Beal have only boosted their chances of making a deep run in the playoffs next season.Let us take a look at the Clippers' depth chart with CP3's addition:POSSTARTER2ND3RDPoint GuardJames HardenChris PaulKris DunnShooting GuardBradley BealBogdan BogdanovicJames HardenSmall ForwardDerrick Jones Jr.Bogdan BogdanovicKawhi LeonardPower ForwardKawhi LeonardJohn CollinsNicolas BatumCenterIvica ZubacBrook LopezPaul will most likely not see starting minutes in his second stint with the team where he practically made a name for himself. However, fans can expect him to be a rotational player providing solid value off the bench and even starting in some games if James Harden is unavailable or out of form.Chris Paul reveals that he has one more season to play in the NBAChris Paul is unarguably one of the greatest point guards to have stepped foot in the NBA. He is the true definition of a court general who has mastered the ability to thread unbelievable passes and control the tempo of a game. However, Paul is also one of the oldest players in the league, right alongside LeBron James. Speculations about him retiring have been going around the community for quite some time, and now the 12-time All-Star has come out and announced a timeline for his remaining time in the league. On his appearance as a guest on Jemele Hill’s Spolitics podcast on Jun. 26, Chris Paul announced that he has only a year left in his professional career. &quot;I have a year at most,&quot; Paul said. &quot;I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing, but you definitely don’t get those years back with your kids, with your family.&quot; He revealed that he missed being with his uncle and aunts and being there for his grandmother, who watches all his games. So, he has decided to hang up his boots after the 2025-26 season and prioritize being with his family.