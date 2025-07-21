  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Chris Paul
  • LA Clippers depth chart after blockbuster Chris Paul reunion for swan song season

LA Clippers depth chart after blockbuster Chris Paul reunion for swan song season

By Avi Shravan
Modified Jul 21, 2025 16:26 GMT
LA Clippers depth chart after blockbuster Chris Paul reunion for swan song season
LA Clippers depth chart after blockbuster Chris Paul reunion for swan song season. (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Clippers have added yet another big-name veteran to their roster as Chris Paul is confirmed to return to LA. On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news to the community through an Instagram post.

Ad

The NBA insider confirmed CP3's return to the LA team despite the veteran having multiple options. However, Charania also said that next season will most likely be the Paul's final season as an NBA player.

"Twelve-time All-Star Chris Paul has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, CAA's Steven Heumann, Ty Sullivan and Jessica Holtz told ESPN. Paul had multiple suitors, but chose the contending Clippers and their shared history in L.A. for his likely final, 21st NBA season," Charania wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Clippers now have high caliber players in almost every position on their roster. The latest additions of Chris Paul and Bradley Beal have only boosted their chances of making a deep run in the playoffs next season.

Let us take a look at the Clippers' depth chart with CP3's addition:

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
James HardenChris PaulKris Dunn
Shooting Guard
Bradley BealBogdan BogdanovicJames Harden
Small Forward
Derrick Jones Jr.Bogdan BogdanovicKawhi Leonard
Power Forward
Kawhi Leonard
John Collins
Nicolas Batum
Center
Ivica ZubacBrook Lopez
Ad

Paul will most likely not see starting minutes in his second stint with the team where he practically made a name for himself. However, fans can expect him to be a rotational player providing solid value off the bench and even starting in some games if James Harden is unavailable or out of form.

Chris Paul reveals that he has one more season to play in the NBA

Chris Paul is unarguably one of the greatest point guards to have stepped foot in the NBA. He is the true definition of a court general who has mastered the ability to thread unbelievable passes and control the tempo of a game. However, Paul is also one of the oldest players in the league, right alongside LeBron James.

Ad

Speculations about him retiring have been going around the community for quite some time, and now the 12-time All-Star has come out and announced a timeline for his remaining time in the league.

On his appearance as a guest on Jemele Hill’s Spolitics podcast on Jun. 26, Chris Paul announced that he has only a year left in his professional career.

"I have a year at most," Paul said. "I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing, but you definitely don’t get those years back with your kids, with your family."

He revealed that he missed being with his uncle and aunts and being there for his grandmother, who watches all his games. So, he has decided to hang up his boots after the 2025-26 season and prioritize being with his family.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications