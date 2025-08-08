Coach Prime’s youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, was captured on social media light-heartedly hyping her mom, Pilar Sanders. In a screenshot shared on Pilar’s Instagram on Friday, Shelomi reacted to her mom’s gym selfie with a playful comment.

The image showed an Instagram conversation between Pilar and Shelomi Sanders. Pilar was seen flexing at the gym, and Shelomi responded to the post. She couldn’t help but hype Pilar up, who was amused.

“My daught (short for daughter) keeps me laughing,” Pilar commented.

Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders playfully hypes mom Pilar on IG - Image source: Instagram/pilarsanders

“Look at that strong dominate arm!” Shelomi said. She followed up the compliments with, “Wow,” and then jokingly asked, “Can u help me carry in my groceries?”

Shelomi’s journey has been one of grit and resilience. She has been living with Type 1 diabetes since age 13, a condition that demanded constant monitoring and discipline.

In an interview with SB Nation released in July, the Alabama A&M basketball guard opened up about managing her condition while playing competitive college basketball.

“It’s definitely not for the weak,” Shelomi said. “Being diagnosed at a young age and just going through all the adversity, it’s really helped me with responsibility. Being an athlete with it helps to have a great training staff and coaches and teammates that support me.”

Shelomi wears a Dexcom G7 monitor on her arm to track her glucose levels in real-time, an essential tool for staying safe during games and practices.

Shelomi Sanders cheers on brother Shedeur ahead of his Cleveland Browns debut

Shelomi Sanders showed support for her brother, Shedeur Sanders, as he prepared for his NFL preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, Shelomi took to Instagram to express her support for the former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback.

Shedeur is set to take the field with the Buffaloes on Friday against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Shelomi featured a repost of a Browns graphic with Shedeur, promoting the game’s kickoff time.

“Boss mannn,” Shelomi said.

Shelomi Sanders cheers on brother Shedeur ahead of Cleveland Browns debut - Image source: Instagram/shelomisanders

This preseason opener is expected to be a key opportunity for Shedeur, who will be hoping to secure a spot on the Browns’ final roster. He is projected to be splitting quarterback duties with newly signed All-Pro Tyler Huntley. Cleveland's QB rotation is lighter than usual as rookie Dillon Gabriel and veteran Kenny Pickett are both out due to hamstring injuries, while Joe Flacco will be rested.

