Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders reacts to Ja Morant’s sister Niya Morant’s workout reel

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Colorado football coach and NFL legend Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, reacted to a workout reel by Niya Morant, the younger sister of Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant. Niya is carving her path in basketball and is a freshman at Mississippi Valley State University.

Niya shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday showcasing her dedication to fitness and the game. The clip featured her working out and playing basketball casually, with the caption:

"it ain’t never over, we just getting started."

The post immediately caught the attention of her peers, including Shelomi, who is a guard at Alabama A&M. She commented under the reel with a handshake emoji:

"🤝🤝 "

Shelomi Sanders reacts to Niya Morant’s video

Ja Morant himself also showed support, commenting with a simple blue heart emoji:

"💙 "

Ja Morant reacts to sister Niya Morant’s video

Niya Morant has made just three appearances for the Devilettes during her freshman season. She's played 12 total minutes and has yet to score a point.

Shelomi Sanders is juggling basketball and NIL deals

Shelomi, the youngest daughter of Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, is not only making waves in basketball but also in the world of brand endorsements. She announced her newest partnership as a brand ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty. It adds another major NIL deal to her growing portfolio, which also includes Meta, EA Sports, and KFC.

The athlete shared the news with her 473,000 Instagram followers on Jan. 9, posting:

"Ready to start the New Year off strong in my @savagexfenty Running Hot romper and Supple Flex set #savagexambassador #FITTOBEYOU."

Shelomi balances life as a student-athlete at an HBCU while managing Type 1 diabetes. Last year, Shelomi transferred to Alabama A&M, embracing a fresh start after a season at Jackson State and a brief stint following her father and brothers to Colorado.

Her father, Coach Prime, remains her biggest supporter. Last week, he made a surprise visit to Alabama A&M to watch Shelomi and the Lady Bulldogs face off against Alabama State. The team secured a 54-47 victory, and Deion took to social media to celebrate the moment on his social media.

Shelomi Sanders played seven minutes in the game, going scoreless with one assist and one steal. She has appeared in 19 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 1.4 points in 4.4 minutes per game.

