Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders marks her presence at daughter Shelomi's USC game as Buffaloes beat Trojans in a nail-biter

Pilar Sanders, the ex-wife of Colorado coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, has been a near constant at her daughter Shelomi Sanders' Lady Buffs basketball games since the start of the season, even though the guard does not start often.

Pilar was present once again when her daughter's No. 3-ranked team beat the No. 6 USC Trojans 63-59 on Sunday for a 17-2 record this season. She documented her presence at the thrilling contest on her Instagram stories and wrote:

"GAME TIME! #Skobuffs."

Image via Instagram

Although she has only averaged seven minutes over the last two games against UT Arlington Mavericks and Air Force Falcons, Shelomi Sanders explained that she's making her way back to fitness after her first game due to a broken thumb.

“I’ve been out because of my thumb and stuff like that, just trying to slowly work my way back,” Shelomi said. “I didn’t expect to get in, but I’m gonna take my shot and it went in. I was happy.”

Shelomi Sanders' unique relationship with Coach Prime

Shelomi Sanders and Coach Prime are incredibly close and have been pictured together several times before the Colorado Buffaloes' football team takes on opponents in Boulder, hyping up Buffs fans.

Several times during the season, the unique relationship between the pair has been evident for everyone to see.

After the game against Air Force earlier in the season, Deion Sanders gave a shout-out to his youngest child on his Instagram page for scoring her first points in a Colorado Buffs jersey.

“Please show my baby girl some love,” said Deion Sanders on Instagram. “She broke her hand and is just getting her 1st opportunity today to play with our great @CUbuffswbb.”

During Halloween, Shelomi showed her affection for her father by dressing up as a young "Prime Time," and her father posted the hilarious video on his Instagram page correcting her outstanding outfit with the caption:

"Best Halloween Costume award goes to my baby girl @shelomisanders she might’ve just secured her No. 1 ranking this week."

Coach Prime was also on hand to celebrate Shelomi's 20th birthday and even updated his hilarious children's ranking for the occasion.

“I pray that you enjoyed this beautiful day and continue to be the light that God called you to be,” Sanders said. “You’re ranked second behind Shilo Sanders by the way. [Wait] this just in, I changed my mind, Shelomi is No. 1 …”

With her college basketball career in full swing and Coach Prime committing to stay in Boulder, it's safe to say that college football and basketball fans will hope to see more cute father-daughter moments in the future.